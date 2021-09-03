Get Lost! In Vernon County: Westby trolls

They came all the way from Norway when Ole Westby started the town. They have been around long before Westby was Westby, though. While they are often depicted as being large and monster-like, this legendary creature in Norwegian culture can also appear as small or dwarf-like. I remember like it was yesterday, when the Westby trolls arrived on the ridge way back when; confused, running in different directions, couldn’t find a cave to hide in. I befriended them and showed them a few secret spots in the area. The trolls also have magical powers, such as causing storms, shape-shifting and they are often known to be guarding treasures. In Westby, I bet they guard the vanilla church and the chocolate church. They might also guard the cheese curds. If I was a troll living in Westby—chocolate, vanilla, cheese—it all sounds delicious and treasures worth protecting.

The trolls and I keep up our friendship by having long talks over coffee (it’s what you do in Westby!) We have this arrangement that whenever something goes wrong in Westby, I can blame the trolls. And if anything ever goes wrong in anywhere else in the county, they blame me, the Sasquatch. It’s all in good fun. We give out awards of who is the best mythological creature in Vernon County at the ski-jump tournament in February. Last year, I was the winner, mostly because I spooked a whole busload of kids, but the trolls are beating me this time around so far. They had a Syttende Mai celebration! Between you and me, I think it feels a little like they cheated a little. On the weekend closest to May 17, they had car show, live music, a medallion hunt and a big parade all in their hometown of Westby! They even had a rømmegrøt-eating contest! How can I compete with that?! It’s really a great time of year and despite what I said about cheating, I hope you come when you get a chance.