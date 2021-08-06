Get Lost! In Vernon County: Wildcat Mountain

If there’s a treasure you gotta try and find it right? Well, it’s not as easy as you would think. You see, the Wildcat Mountain Sentinel Ghost guards the gold, but doesn’t really guard the treasure; instead its job is to distract humans from the treasure and lure them away. Pretty smart ghost, if I say so myself. The sentinel ghost likes to throw rocks and carries a Bowie knife. Some humans have claimed to see him on horseback, others have seen him standing on the rocks on the mountain with his rifle. Most times the ghost is seen as a large wildcat and some have seen it as something different all together, and sometimes you don’t actually see the ghost but the shadow of the ghost, which is just a perfect superpower for a ghost that is trying to distract you from the treasure. Now you see it, now you don’t. You see guys?! It all makes sense, let’s make that T-shirt!