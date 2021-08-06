Get Lost! In Vernon County: Wildcat Mountain

Vern here. Hey, where did you go? Oh, there you are. Here I am, in case you were wondering. I’m starting to think it’s one of those—now you see me, now you don’t—kind of scenarios. That’s actually my motto. Hmm, maybe we should make T-shirts that say “Vern: Now you see me, Now you don’t!” Any sponsors out there? I’d be happy to pose for it, I have some modeling experience… clearly.
Found myself “modeling” at Wildcat Mountain State Park. It’s just outside of Ontario and a bit further down the road from Hillsboro. The Kickapoo River, Billings Creek and Cheyenne Creek flow through the park and some humans forget this 3,643-acre park is actually in Vernon County, but I can assure you, it’s there. One thing I can’t assure you on is if the ghost is there…I mean, I’ve seen things. I’m sure you have, too. Haven’t we all? It’s a great story to tell and it does have a name, the Wildcat Mountain Sentinel Ghost.
The old story goes is that there was a load of gold coming on a wagon from Billings, Montana, going to Chicago – and in hopes nobody would steal it in the night, the human in charge of the expedition buried it high in the rocks, right around Wildcat Mountain. The next morning the wagon carried on…without the gold. The human who hid it, wrote letters containing obscure clues about where the treasure was buried with references to astronomy, astrology and mythology. (mythology is my favorite subject…obviously, look at me)
If there’s a treasure you gotta try and find it right? Well, it’s not as easy as you would think. You see, the Wildcat Mountain Sentinel Ghost guards the gold, but doesn’t really guard the treasure; instead its job is to distract humans from the treasure and lure them away. Pretty smart ghost, if I say so myself. The sentinel ghost likes to throw rocks and carries a Bowie knife. Some humans have claimed to see him on horseback, others have seen him standing on the rocks on the mountain with his rifle. Most times the ghost is seen as a large wildcat and some have seen it as something different all together, and sometimes you don’t actually see the ghost but the shadow of the ghost, which is just a perfect superpower for a ghost that is trying to distract you from the treasure. Now you see it, now you don’t. You see guys?! It all makes sense, let’s make that T-shirt!
Anyways, you should get yourself out to Wildcat because you never know what you might see. Or you never know what you might NOT see. Even if you think you saw something that wasn’t there it makes you wonder, and when you wonder you are alive and isn’t that a good thing?
Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.