Look For the “Medicare and You 2020” booklet that should be mailed to your home in early October 2019. This book give information on:
- Medicare Parts A and B – covered benefits including preventive care
- Medicare Part C – includes list of Medicare Advantage or Health Plans
- Medicare Part D – includes list of all drug plans approved for 2020
During Open Enrollment Period between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7 you can decide to either stay with your current plan, switch to a different plan, join for the first time, or withdraw from all plans for 2020 and just keep Medicare Parts A and B. Remember all Medicare Advantage and Part D plans are for the calendar year only.
Read all the materials sent by your current plan! Watch for a mailing called “Annual Notice of Change” in late September that will give you important information effective January 2020 such as changes in premiums, co-pays, deductibles, covered services and drugs.
Anticipate lots of literature, mail and phone calls from all the other insurance companies who will want you to enroll in their plan. Advertising for Advantage and Part D plans starts on October 1st. Medicare supplements can advertise all year-round. Be sure to pay special attention for letters from Social Security Administration and Center for Medicare Services.
Make sure the plan you choose:
- Covers your prescription drugs and works with your pharmacy
- Includes your doctors and medical providers if choosing an Advantage or Health plan
- Explains the monthly premium, the annual deductible (if any), the co-payments, the services covered, and what benefits are offered in the drug plan coverage gap
Contact the Plan you interested in, by phone or at their website, if you have questions or if you decide to enroll with them. You can also enroll directly with Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) or on their website www.medicare.gov. Medicare has trained customer service agents available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, except for holidays.
Be Patient. If you have questions or need assistance, call the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 608-637-5201 or toll-free at 1-888-637-1323 to schedule an appointment. Or contact the Wisconsin Medicare Prescription Helpline at 1-855-677-2783 (ages 60p) or the Disability Rights Wisconsin Part D Helpline at 1-800-926-4862 (age 18-59).
It is better to enroll earlier, than to wait until the last minute.
