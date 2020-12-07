'Give Big, Shop Small' Vernon County gift guide created to help support local businesses

The Give Big, Shop Small in Vernon County campaign centers around a gift guide/business directory housed on the Vernon County Economic Development and Tourism website www.invernoncounty.com. Featuring locally owned and operated businesses, sharing offerings and links directly to the business’s websites. The directory also allows users to select from a wide variety of categories; i.e. art, health, food, home/gifts, etc… in order to find exactly what they are looking for, all while supporting a local Vernon County business.
“We wanted to do something to put the spotlight on our locally-owned businesses and all of the amazing products, services, food, and experiences that they have to offer,” said Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s Economic Development Coordinator. “With the COVID restrictions and many people shopping from home this year, even more than ever, it is important to support our local businesses this season. When you support a local business, it starts a ripple effect of positivity in our economy and communities."
The positive effects of shopping local are extensive and reach beyond what we are able to see when our items are getting rung up at the cash register. The money received by local businesses for their goods or services, for the most part, goes right back into our community. For example, local business owners employ local residents, purchase locally produced products and inventory, and give back directly to the community.
The ever-growing list of Vernon County businesses has unique gift ideas for friends and every member of your family and many local businesses have transitioned by offering gift cards, gift certificates, mail delivery, contactless curb-side pick-up and more. Please visit www.invernoncounty.com and click on “Give Big, Shop Small” to find perfect gifts for your family and friends. Shopping small can make a huge difference.
All Vernon County area businesses are invited to submit their business to the directory by filling out the form on the www.invernoncounty.com website or feel free to contact Vernon County's Economic Development Coordinator, Christina Dollhausen, christina.dollhausen@vernoncounty.org or 608-209-7727
