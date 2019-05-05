Artificial insemination has been a powerful tool in the agriculture industry for many years. AI allows producers to improve the genetic progress of their herd by using top quality sires from around the world. A goat artificial insemination course will be held June 19-20 at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds, located in Fond du Lac. The course will be taught by leading goat AI company BIO-Genics of Salmon, Idaho.

The course will in focus on management and effects on AI success, basic male and female goat anatomy, proper AI procedure, semen handling and storage, and record keeping. The course will be a two-day program with classroom and hands-on experience. Class registration is $285 per person and includes meals and educational materials. Course space is limited and class will fill on a first-come, first-served basis. A $100 non-refundable deposit is due by May 10 and full payment is due by May 28.

For details on the course or to register, visit http://bit.ly/2019GoatAIWI or contact Extension Kewaunee County at 920-388-7141.

