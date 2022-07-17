Golf outing to benefit Vernon Memorial Healthcare Foundation

Vernon Memorial Healthcare Foundation will host its 20th annual Golf Outing at Viroqua Hills Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 9. This best-ball tournament raises funds for VMH Foundation. The Foundation’s mission is to develop and support programs, services, facilities, and education that enhance accessibility to quality healthcare and wellness in the communities served by VMH.

The golf outing will feature a grab-and-go lunch, dinner, hole games, yard games, raffles, and prizes for the winning teams. “Not only is this event an enjoyable day on the course, but it is an important fundraiser to further our mission,” reports Nicole Loeffelholz, Development Manager. “Just this year, the Foundation has supported Reach Out and Read programming, the Mammography department, Physical and Occupational therapies, healthcare scholarships, and more. Proceeds from this event enable the Foundation to fund important projects such as these.”

Registration is $100 per person, and sponsor opportunities are available. To register as an individual, sponsor, or to donate a raffle item, visit the VMH Golf Outing webpage, http://weblink.donorperfect.com/vmhfgolf, or, contact Nicole Loeffelholz at 608-637-4374. “Whether you choose to sponsor, donate, golf, or all three – we invite the community to participate and impact the healthcare of people in our region,” says Nicole.