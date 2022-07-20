'Good News Tent Revival' planned for July 22-24

On July 22-24 at 6:30 p.m. several local churches will be hosting the “Good News Tent Revival” on the campus of Cornerstone Christian Academy, located at Hwy. 14 and County Hwy. Y, just north of Viroqua. Each evening will feature a different gospel message, testimonies of how Jesus transforms lives and uplifting music.

Coulee residents will ﬁnd answers to questions like: Who is Jesus? What does it mean to be “born again”? What does the future hold?

What does a big white tent have to do with good news? You may have heard of a tent revival, but you may not know what the Good News, or “gospel,” is. If you are driving on Hwy. 14 in the next days, you may see preparations for the sharing of Gospel Truth, as the big white tent goes up.

Tent revivals date back to the mid-1800s in Georgia, and were made famous in the second half of the 20th century by evangelist Billy Graham. They provide churches and preachers the opportunity to reach out to a wider community, oﬀering inspiring messages about how Jesus Christ “came to seek and save the lost” (Luke 19:10) — how He died on the cross and arose from the dead for forgiveness of our sins — to save sinners, which is all of us. “Revival” refers to the awakening or rejuvenation that happens when the Holy Spirit of God works in someone’s heart, guiding them into the truth and deeper understanding of who Jesus is.

This family event is free and open to the public. There will be no collection, and free Bibles will be oﬀered by the Gideons. A light meal and refreshments will be served afterwards, at no charge. Come any evening — or all three — and bring a friend.