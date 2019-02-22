Today, Gov. Tony Evers announced the appointment of Dawn Nemec as the new Vernon County Register of Deeds, replacing Konna Spaeth who retired effective today.
“Dawn Nemec possesses the experience and vision necessary to serve Vernon County as the Register of Deeds,” Evers said. “With deep ties to the community and over 25 years of experience serving the people of Vernon County through her positions at Couleecap and the Viroqua Housing Authority, Dawn will continue to be an exemplary public servant in the Register’s office.”
Nemec currently works in the accounting department at Organic Valley. Previously she worked for Couleecap and later served as the executive director of the Viroqua Housing Authority. In addition, she previously served as the vice president of the La Farge School Board. Nemec and her husband Tom are co-owners of a beef and crop farm in rural La Farge. They have three children and 10 grandchildren. In her free time, Nemec runs a local gift shop in La Farge with her children.
