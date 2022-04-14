Gov. Evers approves US 14/61 improvements in Vernon County

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Evers recently signed a $2.9 million contract to resurface US 14/61 between County GG and Westby in Vernon County. Construction is scheduled to start on Monday, April 18. Mathy Construction of Onalaska is the prime contractor for the project.

The project will resurface 5.26 miles of the highway and repair or replace culverts. The highway will remain open to traffic under flagging conditions during construction.

Construction is scheduled for completion in June 2022. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin's southwest region:

