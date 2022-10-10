Gov. Evers approves US 61/WIS 131 bridge repairs, Readstown

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers recently signed a $530,000 contract to repair the US 61/WIS 131 bridge over Reads Creek in Readstown, Vernon County. Work is scheduled to begin Oct. 17.

Kraemer North America, LLC is the prime contractor for the project. The project is designed to repair the bridge, replace deteriorating pavement and approach slabs.

During construction, US 61/WIS 131 will be closed and detoured utilizing WIS 171 and US 14.

Project completion is scheduled for mid-November 2022. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

