Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency in response to Wisconsin's ongoing winter storm and potentially life-threatening temperatures. Evers has also directed state agencies to close state government offices for public business with limited exceptions.
"It's critically important that we're ensuring the people of Wisconsin and our public employees are safe in these dangerous weather conditions," Evers said. "I am urging people to prepare for this severe weather and to exercise caution when traveling or going outdoors."
Extreme wind chill values at minus 30 to minus 50 degrees below zero mixed with heavy snowfall present imminent threats and dangerous, life-threatening conditions.
Evers declared a state of emergency on Jan. 28 in anticipation of the storm. Executive Order No. 7 directs state agencies to close state government offices for public business on Jan. 30, excluding essential emergency response, public health, and public safety employees. The Executive Order also directs all state agencies utilize all available means to ensure employee safety including alternative work options.
The Wisconsin State Capitol will remain open to the public.
