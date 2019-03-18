Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, March 15 declared a statewide State of Emergency in Wisconsin due to flooding caused by rapid snowmelt and rain.
“Many residents and communities across our state have been responding to flooding that has impacted homes, businesses, and cities and towns across Wisconsin,” Evers said. “The warm temperatures and rain the last few days have caused much of the heavy snowpack and ice to melt resulting in flooding, ice jams, and rivers and creeks to rise. I would like to thank all the first responders who have been helping those in need.”
Executive Order No. 16 directs state agencies, including the Wisconsin National Guard, to provide additional personnel and resources as needed to assist in emergency response and recovery operations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.