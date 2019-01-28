Gov. Tony Evers has declared a State of Emergency for the entire state of Wisconsin in response to the ongoing winter storm and the pending dangerous wind chills that will blanket the state the rest of the week.
“I’m concerned about the safety and well-being of our residents as this major storm and bitter cold moves in,” Evers said. “I want to make sure all state assets are available, including the Wisconsin National Guard if needed, to help communities across the state and keep people warm and safe.”
Winter storm warnings have been issued for much of Wisconsin. Heavy snow is expected to move across the state, especially in southern Wisconsin. Many areas could receive 7-14 inches of snow. That, combined with strong winds, will cause hazardous road conditions.
Temperatures will fall below zero Monday night and will not rise back above until Friday. The life threatening cold air will cover the state setting possible record overnight lows of minus 15 to minus 25 with wind chills from minus 35 to minus 50.
The Governor’s Executive Order directs all state agencies to assist if there are any emergency response and recovery efforts associated with the snowstorm and cold. The order also gives Wisconsin’s Adjutant General Don Dunbar the authority to call to state active duty soldiers and airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard to support local emergency responders if needed. This could include security, response and recovery missions.
State offices remain open to the public and to all state employees. State agencies will follow their inclement weather policies.
