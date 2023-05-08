MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced on May 8 that he is seeking applicants for Grant, Oneida and Vernon county district attorneys, respectively.

The appointment for Grant County will fill a vacancy being created by District Attorney Lisa A. Riniker’s election to the Grant County Circuit Court. The appointment for Oneida County will fill a vacancy being created by District Attorney Michael W. Schiek’s election to the Oneida County Circuit Court. The appointment for Vernon County will fill a vacancy being created by District Attorney Timothy J. Gaskell’s election to the Vernon County Circuit Court. The new district attorneys will serve for the remainder of the unexpired terms that end January 2025.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31. Applicants should specify the county for which they are applying.

The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.

For questions about the appointment process, please contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.