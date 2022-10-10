Gov. Evers seeks applicants for Vernon County register of deeds

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Oct. 10 that he is seeking applicants for appointment as register of deeds in Vernon County. The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Marilyn Hauge on Dec. 31. The new register of deeds will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 5, 2025.

Application materials must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 21. For more information about the position, please contact Vernon County. Those interested in applying must submit an online application with a cover letter detailing professional and academic qualifications, civic activities, and community involvement.

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.

Potential applicants with questions about the application process may contact the Gubernatorial Appointments Office at 608-267-3675 or govappointments@wisconsin.gov.