Gov. Tony Evers announced Jan. 24 that he is seeking applicants for appointment as Register of Deeds in Vernon County.
The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Konna Spaeth, who is leaving the position Feb. 22. The new register of deeds will complete a term ending Jan. 4, 2021. Spaeth has worked for Vernon County for 32.5 years and has been Register of Deeds for the last 14 years.
Anyone interested in applying for the position may apply online at www.evers.wi.gov.
Note: After you have clicked "Apply" on the homepage, click the following link: “Click here to apply for the Register of Deeds, Coroner or Sheriff positions” and follow instructions to finish the online application.
If there are any difficulties using the online application portal, send a cover letter and resume to: govappointments@wisconsin.gov.
Applicants should outline in their cover letters what professional and academic experiences qualify them to be register of deeds and describe their civic activities and community involvement. Application materials must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7.
Potential applicants with questions about the appointments process may contact Cassi Fenili at 608-267-3675.
