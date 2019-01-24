You are the owner of this article.
Gov. Tony Evers tours downtown Viroqua

Main Street walk

Luke Zahm, president of Viroqua Chamber Main Street, and Nora Roughen-Schmidt, executive director, accompany Gov. Tony Evers on a walk down Viroqua's Main Street Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Tony Evers took a walk down Viroqua’s Main Street late Wednesday afternoon and made a few stops along the way.

Evers started his walk at the Viroqua Visitor Center, with Viroqua Chamber Main Street President Luke Zahm, Mayor Karen Mischel and Viroqua Chamber Main Street Executive Director Nora Roughen-Schmidt welcoming him and Brad Pfaff, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, to the city.

A Main Street chat

Gov. Tony Evers talks with Driftless Cafe co-owners Ruthie and Luke Zahm, Wednesday afternoon. The Viroqua Main Street walk followed Evers' first State of State address.

Evers stopped at Driftless Angler Fly Shop, Driftless Café, the Historic Temple Theatre and Kickapoo Coffee Café. Along the way, in addition to talking with business owners at each location, the governor chatted with youth he encountered, asking them about school.

Evers’ visit to Viroqua followed his first State of the State address, which was Tuesday. He also stopped at Marshfield Clinic-Eau Claire Center and toured Chippewa Valley Technical College Wednesday.

Temple Theatre tour

Jess Reed, executive director of the Historic Temple Theatre, gives Gov. Tony Evers a tour of the theater, Wednesday afternoon.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

