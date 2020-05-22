Graduation 2020: Cornerstone Christian Academy
Graduation 2020: Cornerstone Christian Academy

Plans for graduation have not yet been set.

Candidates for graduation: Caleb Bergum (full-time), Wyatt Lavy (full-time), Michal Wagner (part-time) and Ricky Wagner (part-time).

Caleb Bergum

Wyatt Lavy

Michal Wagner

Ricky Wagner

