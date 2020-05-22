Graduation 2020: Cornerstone Christian Academy

Plans for graduation have not yet been set.
Candidates for graduation: Caleb Bergum (full-time), Wyatt Lavy (full-time), Michal Wagner (part-time) and Ricky Wagner (part-time).
As of May 21 at 3 p.m. there have been 1,002 total tests, 950 negative results, and 17 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon…
A Community Car Cruise is being held for the residents of Westby and Viroqua nursing homes and assisted living facilities on Sunday, May 24, a…
Following a year of unprecedented change for the cooperative and the world around it, Organic Valley on May 15 announced its fourth consecutiv…
Viroqua Area Schools’ Bigley Pool will not be open for the summer. The Viroqua School Board voted Monday to accept the recommendation of the B…
Frontier Communications, the national phone and internet company that serves tens of thousands of people in Wisconsin, filed for Chapter 11 Ba…
Viroqua Area Schools announced that District Administrator, Dr. Kehl Arnson, will be leaving the district at the end of the current school yea…
