Graduation 2020: Viroqua High School

Graduation ceremonies for Viroqua High School have been tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 25, time and place TBD.
The class flower is a white rose. The class motto is “Do not go where the path may lead; go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
Candidates for graduation: Jonah Abt, Macy Abt, Brandi Aide, Jared Anderson, Jordynn Bahr, Austin Barnett, Isaac Berg, Isaac Billington, Andrew Bomkamp, Chayton Borman, Caelin Brannan, Skyler Breeze, Trista Brueggeman, Carson Burckhardt, Brianna Carman, Austin Christianson, Gabriel Clark, Emmett Clements, Kallista Conrad, Jacob Curti, Marissa Czap, Alyssandra Dehlin, Josephine Dobbs, Elisa Dubey, Kullen Eckert, Brooks Ekern, Jacob Ellefson, Eliza Falkers, Maxwell Firebaugh, Drew Fortney, Caitlin Fox, Zachary Fox, Logan Froiseth, Joshua Frye, Cedella Hagedorn, Mitchell Hanson, Lloyd Hardy, Angie Harnish, James Hopkins, Alex Jacobson, Eleanor Kane, Stephanie Karis, Dylan Katieb, Tangwyn Kuhn, Holden Kyser, Ayla LaMere, Zachary Lohr, Allie Long, Landon Lucey, Kara Matteson, Cole Mayberry, Gaven Mikkelson, Paul Nickelotti, Cole Nordskog, Leah Ostrem, Matthew Pedretti, Stefan Peterson, Caleb Ritscher, Olivia Rottman, Elliot Sauer, Abigail Severson, Kelsey Shaner, Carter Simonson, Hannah Stamm, Presley Stilwell, Dawson Swenson, Celeste Thalhammer, Madisyn Tosca, Grace Turino, Jordan Wemmer, Ryan Zemla, Amerikis Zillmer, Emma Zimmermann and Matthew Zitzner.
