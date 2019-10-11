Joy Zastrow-Mulcahy, Grand Esther of the Order of the Eastern Star of Wisconsin, will visit Viroqua Chapter No. 35 Oct. 17.
The Eastern Star chapters have various ongoing charitable projects of the Grand Chapter.
These projects include cancer research, heart research, Cheer Fund for the Wisconsin Masonic Home, Eastern Star Foundation to assist needy members and two scholarship programs — one for youth and another for ESTARL, which is for men and women in religious training.
The main charity which the Eastern Star chapters support worldwide is service dogs.
Each year the Eastern Star of Wisconsin has a different special project members support, this year it is the Heart Fund, UW Cardiovascular Research Group. Local chapters are also encouraged to do volunteer work in their own community.
Master Masons and all women with a Masonic relationship are invited to contact the Viroqua Chapter for more information about joining the Order of the Eastern Star.
If interested, contact Worthy Matron, Dian Krause at 608-637-2574 or the secretary, Phyllis Eklov at 608-606-0041.
