Granny Basketball returns to the Viroqua area

After a two-year absence the Driftless Dribblers return to playing in the Granny Basketball League. The season opens Saturday, March 26, at The Gym just north of Viroqua off Hwy. 14. This game is played by the rules of Iowa girls’ basketball from the 1920s.

Please join the players – Pat Peterson, Deb Stafslien, Sally Light, Michelle Krause, Kathy Horn, Barb Marr, Terri Bullock, Marianne Stokke and Connie Stoikes – and watch then play at 9 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. against the Harper Ferry Fireflies and the Dubuque Kipper Cuties.

Come and cheer on ladies of a different era!

