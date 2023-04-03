Whenever Granny Basketball teams come together to play, donations are taken to benefit a charity in the host team’s community. Donations collected on Saturday benefited the Amara Rose Foundation. The Amara Rose Foundation, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) charity that was founded in 2022 by Jeff Richardson and Randall and Heidi Overson. On Jan. 7, 2022, they lost their daughter, Amara, to an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The Granny Basketball League was established in Iowa in 2005, and the 1920 rules for six-on-six girls’ basketball are used. According to the rules, there is no running or jumping, no physical contact, no flesh can be shown, two dribbles per possession per player, and the standard basketball court is divided into thirds. There is a two-minute break between quarters and 10 minutes between halves. A team consists of five or six women (The coach may play if otherwise eligible.). Anytime a player shoots an underhand basket it’s a three-point shot and players get three fouls. Members of the league wear bloomers, middy blouses and knee high stockings. Each team has its own brightly-colored stockings. All players are 50 and older.