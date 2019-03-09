Do you have a good project that needs some extra funding to get it launched? Have you considered writing a grant but don’t know where to start? At the next Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting, Sue Noble, executive director of Vernon Economic Development Association, will present practical and key steps in the grant writing process, defining a good project, strategizing your approach, understanding the funder, common mistakes to avoid and plenty of time for questions and answers.
The meeting will be held Wednesday, March 13, at the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main Street in Viroqua. Networking starts at 5:30 p.m., the program begins at 6 p.m.
Noble is a grant writing consultant and has conducted writing workshops for nonprofit organizations and the Wisconsin Procurement Institute. Her session will be helpful to novice and experienced grant seekers, as well as nonprofit organizations, businesses and individuals.
The I&E Cub is organized jointly by Vernon Economic Development Association and Viroqua Chamber Main Street. For more information, contact Sue Noble at snoble@veda-wi.org or 638-8332, or Nora Roughen-Schmidt at nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 637-2575.
The meetings are free and no reservations are required.
