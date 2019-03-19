The 2019 Pasture Walk Season for the Great River Graziers and Kickapoo Grazing Initiative will start with a timely Overwintering Cattle pasture walk on Tuesday, March 26, 10:30 a.m. at the Christopher Baird farm north of Fairview, Crawford County.
Baird will talk about general concerns for overwintering your herd, as well as more specific areas of mud management and feed storage and delivery, as well as what is necessary versus what is ideal for bedding and shelter for different ages of animals and stages of lactation. He also would like to review success/failure of waterers. While Baird is a dairy grazer, many of these issues will mirror concerns of beef and non-cattle grazers as well.
Cynthia Olmstead, KGI project director, is coordinating the schedule this year with the help of UW-Extension agent Adam Hady (Richland/Crawford counties) and Crawford NRCS Grazing agent Jacob Hawes. The full pasture walk season schedule will be distributed later in April. Contact Olmstead with any questions at info@kickpaoograzinginitiative.com or 608-606-6022. Access the KGI website, http://www.kickapoograzinginitiative.com/events.html, for a complete schedule later in April and any updates/changes.
Baird’s farm is located at 12241 State Hwy. 27, Ferryville. Directions: From Seneca take Hwy. 27 north approximately 10 miles, go past County Hwy. C intersection 3/4 mile and the farm is on the left. Fire No. 12241
