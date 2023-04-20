Great River Graziers has announced their 2023 schedule of pasture walks, co-sponsored by UW-Madison Extension Crawford County and Grassworks, Inc. All pasture walks will begin at 10:30 a.m. The schedule is as follows:
- April 26 (Wednesday): Amy Fenn Farm, 12041 Severson Road, Ferryville (0.75 miles southwest of Highway 27). Topic: low-cost and small-scale live-stock handling facility design for sheep and heifers, with guest Lnn Johnson.
- May 16 (Tuesday): Christopher Baird Farm, 12241 Highway 27, Ferryville. Topic: dairy grazing research with a focus on feed efficiency related to breed and genetics, with guest speaker Rhonda Gildersleeve, former State Extension Grazing Specialist.
- June 17 (Saturday): Joe Childs/North Crawford Community Pasture Program, meet at the football field at the school, 77050 County X, Soldiers Grove. Topic: open house for the program, and a demonstration of lawn maintenance by sheep grazing with electronet, tentative demo of no fence virtual fence technology.
- June 28 (Wednesday): Don Boland Farm, 18732 Highway 27, Gays Mills. Topic: heifer grazing possibilities with revenue guidelines for both graziers and landowners, guest Jim Munsch.
- July 1 (Saturday): Ethan and Jade Proksch Farm, S3830 Newton Road, Genoa. Topic: 10+ years of dairy goats (+ cattle) on pasture.
- July 18 (Tuesday): Heather Keane and Mike Mullikin Farm, 53280 County N, Wauzeka. Topic: maintaining pasture quality and production, active management plan and high traffic areas, cat-tle genetic selection, and supplementing the grazing herd.
- Aug. 1 (Tuesday): Cliff Wachter Farm, 14594 Rail Hollow, Woodman. Topic: what to do after 10 years of grazing to rejuvenate pasture, possible methods to change pad-dock shape or size, with guest Bill Halfmann, UW-Madison Extension Beef Specialist.
- Aug. 22 (Tuesday): Peter Allen Farm, 14153 Kanable Hollow, Viola. Topic: silvopasture for multi-species grazing, tall-grass prairie + alfalfa for hay and grazing.
- Sept. 6 (Wednes-day): Silas Dudgeon Farm, 19663 Stove Road, Eastman. Topic: continued paddock work at the ‘new farm,’ converting cropland to pasture on steeper north-facing ground, reducing erosion potential, revisit the concept of silvopasture.
- Sept. 19 (Tuesday): Vance, Bonnie and Olaf Haugen Farm, 12620 Deer Road, Canton, Minn. Topic: evaluation of once-a-day milking, plus an overview of 30 years of rotational grazing and its effects on the land and people.
- Oct. 11 (Wednesday): David Detweiter Farm, S398 Knapp Valley Road, Cashton. Topic: stockpiling, rotation grazing with non-electric fence, sward thickening methods.