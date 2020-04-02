Great Rivers United Way collecting emergency response funds in Vernon County

Great Rivers United Way has established a new fund designed to help Vernon County residents whose income will be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund is a local partnership between Great Rivers United Way; WCCU Credit Union in Viroqua, Westby, and Coon Valley; Viroqua Chamber Main Street; and generous business, government, and individual supporters.
The Vernon County Emergency Response Fund’s first priority will be to provide funding to Vernon County charitable organizations that already offer direct services to its targeted populations. The aim is to help people hardest hit by reduced and lost work resulting from pandemic-related closures.
“We recognize it’s too soon to know the full impact of coronavirus on our county, but we do know needs will increase in the days, weeks and months ahead. We’d like to help our community be as prepared as possible, proactively,” said Mary Kay Wolf, Executive Director of Great Rivers United Way.
Fundraising is now underway to grow the fund and will continue throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis. For more information or to contribute online, visit www.gruw.org/covid19. You may also text VERNON to 40403 to donate. Donations may also be made in person via the drive-thru windows of WCCU Credit Union in Viroqua, Westby, or Coon Valley, or by mail to either Viroqua Chamber Main Street or Great Rivers United Way. Please make checks payable to Great Rivers United Way and write “Vernon County Emergency Response Fund” on the notes line.
Donations may be sent to one of the following:
- WCCU Credit Union, Attn: Vernon County ERF, 1302 N. Main St., Viroqua, WI 54665;
- WCCU Credit Union, Attn: Vernon County ERF, 501 N. Main St. Westby, WI 54667;
- WCCU Credit Union, Attn: Vernon County ERF, 502 Central Ave., Coon Valley, WI 54623;
- Viroqua Chamber Main Street, Attn: Vernon County ERF, 114 S. Main St., Viroqua, WI 54665;
- Great Rivers United Way, Attn: Vernon County ERF, 1855 E. Main St. Onalaska, WI 54650.
“Nobody anticipated this kind of immediate and urgent need last fall when Great Rivers United Way ran its annual fundraising efforts,” Wolf said. “At this point, the community needs every combined effort to take care of our neighbors who are being impacted.”
The fund will support and enhance any government assistance provided. Fund distributions will be released on a rolling basis, making it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs. The application Vernon County agencies will use to request funds will be available once the first online donations come in.
