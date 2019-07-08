The Threshold Care Circle (TCC) is hosting a three-part film series exploring the development of three natural burial grounds in the United States. The “green” movement — which asks people to consider and honor the environment in their actions — has come to the way we bury our loved ones.
The final film, “Steelmantown” will be shown on Thursday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Viroqua Food Cooperative’s community room.
This short documentary takes place in a small town in South Jersey where local residents (a real estate developer, a wildlife enthusiast and a funeral director) join forces to transform an abandoned cemetery into a green burial ground and nature preserve.
The other two films that were shown in the series, “Dying Green by Ellen Tripler and “A Will for the Woods” are available to borrow from the TCC library.
In addition to holding quarterly “Death Diologues” and DIY family directed funeral workshops, TCC also offers: one-on-one consultation for end of life/funeral planning, a death and dying book and DVD library and an equipment and home funeral supply loan program, and most recently, a green burial working group that is researching the viability of a natural burial grounds in western Wisconsin. Someone is available to chat about any of the topics mentioned above during open office hours (Wednesdays 1-5 p.m. ) or by appointment. www.thresholdcarecircle.org
