A Green New Deal Town Hall will be held at the American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, Tuesday, May 14, from 6:30- 8:30 p.m.
The discussion will give people an opportunity to find out what the Green New Deal is and why it is needed to deal with the climate crisis. The presentation is based on the Sunrise Movement's presentation.
For more information, contact Debbie Dudek at 331-223-8236.
