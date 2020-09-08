Ground broken on construction of Vernon Manor's assisted living facility

Ground was broken Thursday, Sept. 3 to mark the construction of Vernon Manor’s 32-unit assisted living facility. Members of Vernon Manor’s board of trustees, county board of supervisors and administrator, Amanda Hoff, were on hand to mark this event.
The construction of Vernon Manor’s 32-unit residential care apartment complex is to expand services to meet the growing needs of our aging population.
“I am so excited for this project and it is a bit surreal as the dirt is being moved and progress is already being made. What an amazing addition this will be to offer expanded services as we continue to provide exceptional quality care in the years to come,” says Amanda Hoff, Vernon Manor administrator.
River Valley Architects and Market & Johnson were selected to design and develop state approved construction documents for the assisted living project. Now that construction has begun, it is expected that residents will be able to occupy the facility in spring of 2021. The addition will connect to the current facility on the northwest end of the building between the Sheriff’s Department and the Erlandson Office Building in Viroqua.
To learn more about this project visit: https://www.vernoncounty.org/departments/vernon_manor/assisted_living_construction.php
