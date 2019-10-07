A presentation of the Regional Housing Study for Crawford County will take place on Monday, Oct. 21, at the Leisure Time Sports Bar and Bowl. A free social half-hour and buffet dinner will commence at 5 p.m., with the presentation starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a discussion and Q&A. An RSVP is required to attend.
The event will provide information from the Crawford County Housing Study that Driftless Development INC commissioned in collaboration with Prosperity Southwest Wisconsin and Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Plan Commission (SWWRPC), who conducted the study. Troy Maggied, Executive Director of SWWRPC, will present the findings and guide a discussion on next steps to seek residential development solutions.
The City of Prairie du Chien and Crawford County partnered in the co-funding the Crawford County portion of this study. In addition, funding support was also provided by Alliant Energy and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).
Attendees will leave with a better understanding of the current housing situation and the study recommendations on how to begin to address the shortage of housing in Crawford County. Community Leaders, lenders, realtors, employers, developers, contractors, builders, school officials and interested citizens are urged to attend.
“The Crawford County Housing Study captures not only the need for housing that is desperately needed in our communities to help them grow, but it also shows the disparity between incomes and affording the median value home, plus it provides excellent recommendations on how to tackle residential development throughout Crawford County,” said Duane Rogers, Senior VP, Peoples State Bank; Vice Chairman, Crawford County Board; and Board President, Driftless Development Inc.
This event is the initial effort of the new Real Estate Committee of Driftless Development INC, chaired by Becky Hackett of Exit Realty, with assistance from Sheri Bowar. “Create more housing options” was identified as one of Driftless Development’s 5 Pathways to Progress, an important priority to stem population decline and attract and retain a productive workforce.
“This study will provide our communities in Crawford County with a solid benchmark which to understand and plan for housing developments that are badly needed, especially for the much-needed workforce housing that is in demand by area employers,” said Hackett.
To RSVP or request additional information about the Housing Study, contact Jim Bowman, Executive Director of Driftless Development at 309-756-8041 or email j.bowman@driftlessdevelopment.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.