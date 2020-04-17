Grouse Hollow Journal: A quiet Easter at home during the pandemic

It is Easter Sunday as I tap this out. Finally, we can have that big Easter dinner gathering at Barb and Chuck’s down at Potosi. El and I will spend some time with my Mom and then head over to Potosi, where after the Easter egg hunt by the munchkins, there will be a big feast: veggies and dip, ham, mashed taters, casseroles, salads, buns with butter, and lots of desserts to wash it all down with. We’ll fall asleep watching baseball or basketball or maybe deal out a hand or two of euchre. I can’t wait to get on the road!
OK, I was just thinking about what we would have done. El and I are actually spending a quiet day at home — again. We are heading out for a short walk and some Bo and Gypsy attention time. Then we’ll toss a thick ham steak and some asparagus on the grill, served up with mashed potatoes and gravy, and craisin/cashew dressing salad for dinner. We’ll probably watch a movie or read this afternoon. Tonight it’s rhubarb crisp and ice cream for supper.
Sadly, we heard this last week that Ellen’s first cousin and my high school classmate, Doug Uppena succumbed to pancreatic cancer — diagnosed just last October. In a recent letter from Doug, he said he had great memories of the many summers out on Ellen’s family farm. Doug’s good looks and abilities made him a heartthrob for the girls and a friend to all. He was valedictorian, played baritone in the band and was sometimes the drum major, and starred in three sports. He was always kind and amazed at those who weren’t. Our sympathy goes out to Janet his wife and companion of 37 years, to his brothers and sisters, and to his many cousins and other family and friends. Godspeed, Doug.
Last week I promoted the Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department’s Big Walleye Tournament. Sadly, that became fake news. The tournament is cancelled altogether now. The river, though still in moderate flood stage, has been coming down slowly. That said, I’ll go with the river is high and fish are shy — so I hear anyway.
Until next time, get out — we ordered groceries online the other day and picked them up bagged at Festival. It was easy and outside. Earth Day is this next week. I remember the first one back in 1970. My buddies filled a trailer with empties; they cheated. They knew where that was all thrown out at. I hope to get out turkey hunting this coming week. From the forecast, if I do manage to surprise a tom, it could be frozen already. Enjoy.
