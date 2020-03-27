Grouse Hollow Journal: A trip to the grocery store is planned, signs of spring appear

The Last Tango in Paris, The Last Song, The Last Samurai, The Last of the Mohicans, The Last Emperor, The Last Starfighter, The Last Unicorn, The Last Picture Show, The Last Command, The Last Boy Scout, The Last Crusade, Last Action Hero, The Last Wagon, Last Man Standing, the last dance, the last day of school... the list goes on without a last one, but I’ll quit now. Right now, we made our last trip to the grocery store over a week ago. We need more healthy food: fruit, milk, eggs, olives, vodka, beer, salad — hey, you make your healthy self-quarantine list and I’ll make ours. El showed me that our box of dishwasher detergent is on its last legs — yikes.
Let’s see. The Wisconsin Conservation Congress has cancelled the county by county in-person spring fish and game hearings on April 13, but one can still vote their opinion on the items online. The portal will open at 7 p.m. on April 13. The WCC will continue to take resolutions through early submission. Resolutions should be submitted via email to SpringHearingInfo@Wisconsin.gov or typed hardcopies mailed to: Kari Lee-Zimmermann, Conservation Congress Liaison, P.O. Box 7921 WCC/4, Madison WI. 53707-7921. All citizen resolutions must be received by close of business on April 6. Resolutions must also meet the requirements identified at How to Write Resolution.gov or they will not be accepted.
Here at Grouse Hollow, most of the snow has headed south. We are seeing northbound geese and sandhill cranes, robins and starlings. El and I got our blackberries trimmed up and she raked some of the yard. I did dog-pile duty — no small task after an entire winter of neglect. Some people are finding whitetail sheds. I am not one of them. My nephew Bob has shown some nice ones on Facebook. The pussy willows are fuzzy and there are flowers braving the cold nights in El’s flower boxes. The maples are budding. I know it’s early, but I keep a close eye on our rhubarb plants. Rhubarb crisp soon baby, soon — I hope.
Until next time, get out — the good news is that out is getting better; the bad news is that nice outside comes at the price of wind and showers and maybe even some snow. What with all the cancellations, we should take a look at what fundraisers that are being affected and maybe mail a donation. Finally, we ate the last grapefruit this morning, so we are going to risk going to the store. Enjoy.
