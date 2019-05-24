Since the first time I wrote about what advice I would give to graduating seniors, I have been encouraged to once again share some of what I wrote. I received many emails and even a few snail mails regarding that journal. (Thanks, Mom.) Anyway, the annual graduation party-arama is upon us, so here again, is my graduation speech redux 2019.
To graduates of 2019, these are the true facts of life: life is always fantastic, life is always fulfilling, life always makes us happy, you can do anything you set your mind to, you must always follow your dream or passion, money comes easy, everyone you meet will be thrilled with you and vice versa, pizzas and beer are really good for you, life is always fair. OK, sorry there is more fake news here than reality, not always, but...
I know now more than ever how life can get out of your control sometimes: illnesses, bills, accidents, relationships and jobs, are just a few example. Unless you can develop an app that you can sell for millions, you will have to find work to live the dream. I also know that most people have worked a lot of jobs in their lives. The experts were once saying grads could expect to work at least seven jobs in their lifetime. Ask your parents, aunts and uncles, and grandparents and I think you will be amazed at what they have made a living at during all the many stages of their lives.
As for me, well for a guy who never really liked work and would prefer reading a book, singing a song, wetting a line, tanning on the sandbar, or even working on one of the many cars I abused, I have had a few jobs before I finally found my true calling.
Growing up, I helped on the farm, bagged groceries, mowed lawns, helped delivered papers, bused tables, waited tables, tended bar. I pumped gas, changed tires and oil, worked as a roofer, and was a summer custodian at a high school.
I was the blacksmith/stable docent one summer at Stonefield Village; I was an art director and had a bar sign and party banner business; I was a studio director for news and other programs, an announcer, and I produced hundreds of TV commercials in 13 years on the job in television—think Mac The Singing Jeweler and/or Wood Sales and Service; I was a wedding photographer and a display manager.
I judged forensics, talent contests, and debate; I was a baseball and speech coach and language teacher; behind all that or on top of it, or whatever, I made music through the 1960s-1990s, playing with a bunch of bands. I have been a columnist, news contributor, and photographer for the Broadcaster since 1990, too.
I hated some jobs like display manager and roofing. I loved being the blacksmith at Stonefield Village and being a custodian, as well as making music and doing artwork and coaching.
Still, I didn’t find my passion/profession until I was 38. All along the way, I learned a lot of useful or at least semi-useful skills and stuff that carried over into every subsequent job and part of my life; I had a lot of fun at work, and I met many, many people. That’s the best thing ever; at every job I had, whether I liked it or not, I met wonderful people with an occasional dud and/or jerk or two for seasoning, but mostly I met great people; I hope they felt that way about me.
“So what?” You ask. Well, the “so what?” is mostly that life comes down to decisions. You decide whether to work all your life at a job because it pays OK and you need the money but you really don’t like it — if it lasts, or maybe because you aren’t confident that you can make it in whatever career you think you’d like; I feared I wouldn’t be a good teacher and while I think I did okay over time, some of my former students may not agree. You decide whether to hate going to work every day because you think what you do is pointless or boring but you need to make a buck, OR you decide that the work you do doesn’t feel like work because you enjoy doing whatever it is.
I’ll loan you my motto on jobs — if I hate it, I will quit and find something else. Hating going to and being at work is not living. I’ll bet you a cup of coffee that this decision makes a heckuva difference in the better part of a century you get to spend here on planet Earth. I tell people that the best decision I ever made in my life, besides asking Ellen to marry me and having kids, was deciding to become a teacher. I didn’t realize how profound that decision was until it happened. My family is great and so is what I did and do mostly, but also I almost never hated going to work when I was teaching. I still enjoy going in to be a substitute teacher.
Graduates, find a way to enjoy your job when you can. If you can’t, find something else. If you always wanted to do something else, do it. Work is good. Money is good and necessary. But remember, we work to live not the other way around.
Another big decision you get to make, be open to people, all people. Reject someone at your peril; unless you realize they are harmful to you physically or mentally, all people have worth and you may miss out on a great friendship.
Never stop learning — a cliche’ sure, but it’s true: to start, read a book or two that covers all the historical time of your life to learn what was really going on while you were ignoring what was going on around you except for the music and Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter and Facetime… read biographies of successful leaders like Lincoln and FDR or even LBJ and Oprah Learn how they became who they became and what they learned along the way.
Let people help you when you need it. This is a biggie. It is good for you and it is good for them. When your mom, dad, aunt or grandma wants to send that leftover roast turkey or casserole home with you on Sunday night, take it. You have lunch for a few days and she or he’ll feel good about helping you.
Think before speaking in anger — believe me. I know about this one first hand and from both sides. My mind never knew what my mouth would say next comes to mind.
Forgive. Just do it.
Learn the issues, think, and then go vote—always — or don’t complain.
Share the good things you know with others, particularly children.
Volunteer.
If and when you are a parent, don’t complain about your little ones. Ask any parent, they’ll agree that it will seem like two months and those same little ones will be calling you from Colorado for money.
Visit your grandparents; they leave us too soon and have a lot to offer. That said, listen to old people — I mean really listen mindfully, you’ll understand why after you do — if you think.
And graduates, call your mother/parents — and often, nuf said.
Until next time, get out...
At age 67, I know that those years vaporize into memories too fast, and that to be angry or unhappy or unforgiving and closed to others for that limited lifetime we get allotted is a waste when you can decide otherwise. I’ll add a suggestion from a friend who wrote me after reading two years ago’s version. Stephen Covey said, “The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing,” and one other practical response to last year’s version, “Write things down or that thing will get filed in the junk drawer in the back of your mind.” I’ll add one of my own for this year: keep a journal of events, births and passings, highlights and ideas for your own use. So 2019 grads, don’t worry, be happy — or not; the good news and the bad news is that you get to make the call. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. Enjoy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.