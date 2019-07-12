I received a lot of feedback on my question about the disappearance of bats. Many people have noticed that the little radar routed rodents are not running, flying that is, around at night nearly as much as they used to be.
Some would say this is a good thing. I remember years ago how quickly many of the women and girls — some of the guys too — would retreat to indoors with arms, hands, trays, and such over their head when the bats started swooping down in search of the bugs that were platooning above the crowd. “The only good bat was a dead bat,” was people’s motto — mine too back in the day.
When El and I first moved in, it was not uncommon to have to go to war with a tennis racquet frantically trying to knock a bat out of the air and kill it. One evening, we had Benda and Jody — two college girls — watching our little boys. They thought a fire in the living room fireplace would be nice. Of course you are way ahead of me. Anyway, the girls didn’t know about the chimney flue either. When the smoke started, a bat made his escape into the house. Fortunately for all concerned, little Ben knew about the chimney flue and opened it, letting out the smoke and saving the day for the girls and for any other bats that might have been waking up in the chimney.
One of my most interesting — maybe disturbing is a better adjective — bat memories is based on when I played bass guitar with the GMC band, in the ‘70s. We often played seven nights a week and rather than drive several hours to get home, we would share a cheap room in an old hotel in downtown in Winona, Minnesot. One night we got kind of full and turned in after a rockin’ night of playing Elvis, Chuck Berry, Bachman Turner, Roy Orbinson, Beatles, Johnny Cash and such songs until 1 a.m. at a Wisconsin honky tonk called the Midway. Anyway, Little Greg and Big Greg (you can guess which one I was) were snoring peacefully, when I awakened and felt Little Greg’s hand in my then thick, curly, and long brown hair! I woke him and told him to stop it. Wait. What? Something, not Greg, was moving in my hair! I grabbed at it and pulled out a large bat that I tossed across the room. The startled bat started to fly around. Caution — you may never be able to unsee the images I am about to share. Picture four grown men startled from sleep yelling and leaping up and down on the beds in their skivvies, yelling, swinging boots, tossing shaving kits and pillows, (I even eyed up the Gideon Bible — I did not throw it) whatever became available to take down the little bloodsucking terrorist. Anyway, we won. If memory serves, I went to the communal bathroom and gave our vanquished foe a burial at sea. Fortunately, the guys didn’t lock me out.
Today, we have few bats in our buildings. I see a little sign here and there, but nothing like it used to be. So what? Well, healthy normally functioning bats are insect recycling machines. According to the Wisconsin Bat Program, one can get involved with monitoring and rescuing bats. Check out their website at http://wiatri.net/inventory/bats/. OK, so now what happened to the swallows? We seem to only a few around here.
This weekend, I got a call from my high school buddy Don Schnering. He was on his way from North Dakota to see his mom at Gundersen. Lil is 91 and was having gallbladder issues. Don and I started school together and graduated together. When the Beatles struck out stars, he got a bass guitar and learned how to play with the rest of us. He played with our band The Livin’ End and then The Mississippi Mud Band. His mom was like a second mother to us all. She arranged that we could practice in one of their Stan’s Landing Resort cabins in the winter and even booked band jobs for us. We sure wish her well.
Then I got a text and call from Kim Klauer. Kim and I played trumpet in the high school band together and later he was my best man. Unfortunately, he was sending an obituary for another classmate, Bruce Obershaw of Guttenberg. Bruce was one of those entire 12-years-together classmates. Back in the day, we had a lot of fun together. Nuts. Our 50th class reunion is next May; the group is already down eight members. I hope the rest can be there. Anyway, as I often say, getting older ain’t for sissies.
Until next time, get out — El and I took my mom out to brunch Sunday. This was her first trip out — that didn’t include a doctor’s visit — since her stroke incident. My sister Carolyn and her better half, Jamie, joined us at J and J’s Sandbar in Cassville. My registered nurse sister, Carolyn, gave us a scare last week when she was having stroke-like symptoms. She had to be taken to Madison in an ambulance. It turned out that she probably didn’t have a stroke or heart attack, but more likely some sort of migraine issue. It was a big scare. She said that it was double weird because of her history as a first responder and nurse, she knew all the jargon and treatment she was receiving. I told her she can’t get sick because who would take care of the rest of us? Carolyn is going back to work this week. Mom is recovering nicely at home from her stroke incident. She says she is “old and lazy.” At nearly 89, why not?
Enjoy.
