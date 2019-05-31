‘I hardly think a few birds are going to bring about the end of the world,” from Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller, “The Birds.” I couldn’t agree more. Ellen and I have more than a few birds hanging around the deck, dining on three feeders, and we are trying to entice more feathered freeloaders.
It all started a couple weeks ago. We hadn’t seen any hummers around yet, so on a whim — if you mix it they will come like, I mixed up some nectar and filled a feeder. I was barely back in the kitchen and there were four colorful buzz bombers demonstrating MMA (mixed martial arts) in flight, trying to stake a claim. A bit later, a Baltimore oriole tried getting a drink from the feeder, so I mixed more nectar and hung out our orange oriole feeder. Just minutes later, two orioles were hanging around the feeder. My mom has an oriole feeder with two bowls of grape jam and she gets loads of orioles. I made one myself and it has been popular with the orioles — there were four here this morning. We also got a rose breasted grosbeak, nuthatches, catbirds, cardinals, hummers, a large woodpecker, and the first scarlet tanager I have seen in years. Sometimes there are a dozen hummingbirds dog fighting over the feeders now. The big problem becomes keeping the feeders cleaned and filled and free of ants. We love seeing the birds, so it’s not really a chore.
Bowinkle is getting along with his new in-ground electric fence. Even though I have turned the fencer down, he is leery of the border areas, but that’s OK. He did chase Roscoe, our neighbor’s cat, through the wire on Friday and then sat by Ellen’s front yard flower bed, looking dejected until I came out and rescued him. There is plenty of room for him to run and play fetch and excavate. I don’t like the restrictions, but walkers, joggers, bikers, buggy horses, and others shouldn’t be harassed by our large brown chief of security. Of course, we don’t want him bothering the neighbors, running off, or getting run over. I know I recently wrote about conserving energy, but I think this fencer is energy well-purposed (is that a term?) for us at least. Bo is just a baby, and everyone says give him a couple years. Hmmm—not sure how many years I have to give anymore.
Until next time, get out. The grass is thriving. We have been eating our own asparagus and rhubarb for awhile. Hopefully things will dry out long enough for Ellen to plant her garden. With temps in upper 30s and low 40s overnight, maybe planting in June would be just as smart. Enjoy.
