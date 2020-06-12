Grouse Hollow Journal: Birthday fun and memorial memories

Ellen turned 29 for the 37th time — like I like to say anyway — last week. We went on a road trip to celebrate.
We did a prison visit with my mom in the morning at Orchard Manor near Lancaster. Just kidding Mom, it sort of feels like that with all the precautions.
We stood outside the courtyard behind a fence and they brought Mom out to visit. The people there are really nice to her. She was dressed up and had her hair done. She seemed good, but tired soon after we got there. She says she is lonely and homesick. She’ll be 90 (or 39 for the 51st time) in November.
We headed to Cassville where Kathy, one of Ellen’s sisters, hosted a small birthday party for her in the afternoon. Kathy and Donny own what was my Grandpa Koelker’s farm. I always think of my grandparents when we drive in past their white farmhouse. It was good to see people and laugh, and we brought home some leftovers and cake.
On the way home, we drove up the steep hill to the St. Charles Cemetery above Cassville to visit the graves of Ellen’s parents, Walt and Marge Hauk, her brothers, Michael, Dick, and Bob and her sister Joyce. Brother-in-law Dave Junk is there as well. We saw the markers of some of her other beloved relatives including: Uncles Mose and Bill Hauk and Charles and Mary Uppena.
My dad, Bud Koelker, died 13 years ago and this was the first time I have been to visit his grave at the Cassville Cemetery. Not sure why it has taken so long. Not his fault. We found the resting place of my Grandma and Grandpa Koelker and Uncle Gale.
My Grandma and Grandpa Potter, Uncle Buck Elskamp and my Aunt Darleen Potter are nearby as well.
The cemeteries were neatly kept and colorful with the graves of veterans festooned with American flags and other displays of remembrance.
My dad served in WWII, Dick Vietnam, Uncle Gale Korea, Uncle Bill in WWII, and Uncle Buck in both WWI and WWII. At both beautiful and peaceful places we were reminded of so many families and friends from our pasts.
While we were there, I literally stumbled across the marker for one of my school friends, Badger Bill Benish. He passed in 2008 from a heart attack. I went to his funeral in Middleton, but never knew where exactly his ashes were buried.
Bill and I started first grade together, our dads were great friends. Bill and I hung out, played horns in the band, and had crushes on many of the same girls.
On the way home, I teared up a few times as memories welled up. Memorial Day visits are meant to honor and remember. Like paging through a photo album or journal, they are archives of our lives. Enjoy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!