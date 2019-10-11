The Packers are running roughshod over the Cowboys! Our Pirates won again Friday night and the Badgers remained undefeated with another shutout. I am tapping this out during the commercials and timeouts. For us, a lot of October is all about football.
We have a budding receiver living here at Grouse Hollow. We also have an old friend who does some heavy lifting for the Packers football operations who might be interested. Our receiver is a fanatic about catching and runs after the catch. He loves retrieving a flying squirrel, tennis balls, and for a short while last week — a new Frisbee — two catches was all it took to smash the disc to pieces. I put a few drops of bird scent on the toys and he is all about getting them into his jaws and running them back to me for another toss. Like Scout before him, Bo won’t quit until he drops or my arm almost falls off. I hope we can get him out retrieving a real bird sometime soon. I doubt Milt and the rest of the Green and Gold would like Bo for much but fun or maybe a team support dog; maybe tackling practice? The biggest problem would be when defenses find out Bo will skid to a halt and come running, tail wagging if they reach into a pocket like they have a treat.
Speaking of the weather, before the game, I was contemplating getting an anchor out of the boat to tie to my lightweight better half’s leg to keep her maybe nearby or at least in Wisconsin. It was nice to see the sun making an effort to chase away the clouds for sure. El was out in the yard cleaning up sticks and the fire pit, while I puttered up in the shop listening to pre-game babble.
OK, speaking of the wind, does anyone want to pick up some walnuts? The ancient American walnut tree behind the tobacco shed the last of its green and brown covered tree nuts in the wind. According to the World’s Healthiest Foods website: “Researchers are convinced — more than ever before — about the nutritional benefits of walnuts when consumed in whole form, including the skin. We now know that approximately 90% of the phenols in walnuts are found in the skin, including key phenolic acids, tannins, and flavonoids . . . Most U.S. adults have yet to discover the benefits of walnuts.” They say walnuts are full of vitamin E, for example.
My grandparents and my dad used to spend hours shucking the hulls, cracking and picking out walnuts in the wintertime for use in baking and candy making. There is nothing like a chocolate cake with some walnuts baked in. When he got older, Dad would always have a quart jar filled for Ellen at Christmastime to use in baking. He would pick them up down at my brother’s farm on Irish Ridge. He’d use a heavy metal iron and a hammer to break the hard shell and then pick out the nut meats while sitting next to his wood stove or sitting in the sun at his picnic table. Our friend Lawrence Oldenburg was the last person to bring Ellen walnuts. (She hasn’t had the urge to bake, either. Maybe someday the muse will present itself.)
Anyway, El and I will try to get some ground blinds out this week. The deer population is pretty good and maybe I can reduce it a tad.
Speaking of deer, everyone pretty much has heard of CWD, but now in addition to CWD, we’ve got EHD to to worry about it. If you haven’t heard about it, you will probably be hearing more about EHD, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease. This is a disease of wild deer and cattle caused by bites from midges: no-see-ums, gnats, and small flies that causes illness and death in some animals. Many deer have died across the Mississippi in some areas of Iowa, but I have heard of possible “finds” on this coast of the river. In 2012 Paul Smith of the Journal Sentinel wrote about EHD in southeastern Wisconsin. The critters die in streams and water holes, trying to relieve their symptoms, I guess. We shall see.
Anyway, Rodgers and the Pack pulled this one out of the fire just in time. Time to fire up the oven and slip in a pizza, round up some chow for our receiver/chief of security and his serial killer agent, and pour a couple celebratory libations for me and my girl. Go Pack!
Until next time, get out — we have another family wedding this weekend. Our nephew Jordan is getting married in refurbished barn on Ellen’s family farm. We can’t wait to see the transition. The weather looks like it could be cold. Finally, Mark Twain once wrote, “Every talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.” Something to ponder maybe. Enjoy.
