Ellen and I got out on the ice for the second time last Saturday. We had a hot tip that the panfish were biting on Stoddard Bay. We drug our two-person Frabill ice tent out onto the ice from Tully’s Landing, stopping to put on our Yaktrax ice cleats to more safely navigate the shiny grey blue glare ice. We broke through along the shore, cracking thin ice into mud and sand, but not liquid water at least. The wind was stout coming out of the south. We walked out to the first line of fishermen. The area was sparsely populated, with maybe eight fishermen already working holes. I hoped it might save us a long walk and I drilled three holes with my 5-inch cut fire engine red Eskimo ice drill. I set up the tent while El cleaned out the ice holes. I had brought along my FishCam outfit and dropped Nemo, my pet name for the grey and black metal silly looking fish replica camera down the center hole. I guess the fake fish fools fish though. I’ve even had a northern pike try to eat it.
Anway, with the tent over us, we could easily see the scene on the screen, a flat, sandy bottom with weed patches here and there. No fish, though. I baited us up and we tried a half an hour there, fishing — not catching, no nibbles even. We decided to walk out to the far line of tents. Our sled tried its best to escape or maybe the wind tried to steal it as we slid it along the glassy ice. Anyway, I punched a couple holes along the way and discovered shallow water with thick weeds in them. Far out we set up near the second line and found 6 or 7 feet of clear water on the camera screen. No fish. El outfished me — again, pulling in the only fish up through the 4 inches or so of ice. After an hour we joined eastern migration back to Tullys. Back at the parking lot, I talked to a guy who had been fishing near us at first. He said they caught a few. Another guy who was just a little farther north of us, showed me his bucket of 21 bluegills along with a few fat jumbo perch to boot. Ellen needs a better guide, I guess. Maybe she can get one for Christmas.
That said, it is time to share my Gift Givers Ideas for their Outdoors Types. I’ll start with a no-brainer. If you have deer hunters on your list whose blaze orange clothing is aging and not so blaze anymore and thus not so safe anymore. New blaze orange coats and hats are $75 to $200 or more. They are probably on sale right now. You could surprise your outdoors-type with an offer to purchase hunting and fishing licenses for 2019. I suggest a Patron’s License for $165. An all-in-one Game Processing kit — $50 to $100 or more — could be just perfect if your giftee needs knives and saws and such to butcher his or her own game, saving taking it to a processor. Now there is another idea, pay for your hunter to get his or her next deer processed $100 or more and if you want sausage and such, maybe $300.
As an old English teacher, I always try to come up with a book or two to suggest. I think that “A Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival” by well-known survivalist Dave Canterbury would be a good read. It includes the 5Cs of survival. Lots of suggestions and detailed info on extreme living outdoors; it’s $12.45 on Amazon. “The MeatEater Fish and Game Cookbook: Recipes and Techniques for Every Hunter and Angler” by TV host and podcaster Steven Rinella looks like it might be fun and maybe he or she will cook more often.
A day pack specifically designed for a day in the stand, would be a welcome addition to any bow or turkey hunters’ gear — $75 and up. I’d like a turkey hunting camo seat with recliner and seat pad; they start around $75.
This one is pretty cool, uh, hot, well, you will be getting warm anyway. The Heat Factory battery powered hand muff warms up hands and even charges a cell phone. It says it provides six hours of heat with three heat settings for about $150. For your deer hunters and nature lovers, consider a new trail camera and SD cards. They’ve got good ones starting around $85. Your fisherpersons might appreciate a Rapala 50lb. High Contrast Digital Scale for $35. I like my Gerber fishing tool but I see that the new Lew’s Mach Speed 8-Inch Carbon Steel Pliers comes in around $45. It has a stretching lanyard attached to belt sheath, and that may make stay above water a lot longer. I like the look of the new Milwaukee Leather Combo Fisherman Vest for $99. You could ride around on your Harley when you get off the water maybe.
Need a stocking stuffer? I think Bait Towel microfiber hand towels for the boat and/or ice bucket $12 for a three pack. Nothing like dry hands in the cold. You can never go wrong with good socks, either. And nothing says Merry Christmas like gift cards and e-gift cards to most major retailers. The e-gift card is pretty cool in that you can set it to be delivered to your outdoors type’s phone almost to the minute you want them to get it.
Until next time, get out — shopping and/or get in front of your laptop. Oh yeah, I always recommend that one doesn’t get hunting dogs or firearms or trucks or ATVs or boats or boots without specific details and/or inside information. Also, remember to get gift receipts and provide them to your outdoors types. Ho! Ho! Ho! Oh, anyone know where Ellen can find a better fishing guide? Enjoy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.