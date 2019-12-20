Grouse Hollow Journal: Christmas movies provide entertainment

I see Bo go streaking and bounding about with his typical bull-in-a-china-shop abandon. Ellen offered to go outside and take care of our critters this morning. She just opened the kennel gate. After Bo and Gypsy, she will feed her birds, while I sit here snug in my heavy sweatshirt with a hot cup of coffee.
Bo is funny; he jumps in circles, shaking the ground when he realizes breakfast is in the immediate offing. I don’t know why, as he cleans up his chow faster than a shop vac. Our 15-year-old walk-on serial killer/farm cat seems to be getting on well. She keeps her fur in constant Halloween black cat mode, balled out to about the size of a soccer ball to insulate from the cold. She will not come inside, no matter what. I almost lost a limb when I tried to carry her in one icy morning. She lets us know just where she wants to have her breakfast, purring and leading the way, tail straight up. She spends much of her day in her cat house, a box in the garage set on a pet heat pad that keeps the temp around 45 — just like inside Bo’s dogloo in case you worry about our 100-pound kid in a gorilla suit.
Grinch alert — are you tired of all the Christmas muzak? Come on, it started clear back in October. I also know I have had it with all the TV ads selling cell phones — I now hate “Deck the Halls” — and new red cars — who can afford that? So far, the only Christmas movie that I mostly stayed awake for was the Muppet’s “Christmas Carol” — something I have viewed 25 times at least — and still laugh at. Oh, “White Christmas” was a winner a couple weeks ago, too; I’ve seen that one 30-plus times I bet; ya gotta love Bing and Danny. While I am a sucker for any version of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” — George C. Scott or even the disturbing Jim Carrey version — my favorite Christmas movie has to be “Christmas Vacation” with Chevy Chase. No one gets tired of it and everyone still laughs.
Anyway, you can bet on a TNT marathon of “A Christmas Story” on Christmas Day. We watched a “documentary” about hunting down the artifacts and locations from the movie. It was mostly shot in Canada. Ralphie’s school is now a women’s shelter in St. Catherine’s, Ontario. The original Red Ryder special BB gun used in routing Black Bart and putting Ralphie’s own eye out — almost, is on display in the A Christmas Story and House Museum in Cleveland. Spoiler alert, Daisy only made six of these special order from the book props. I used to have a Red Ryder BB gun similar to Ralphie’s. I believe, I never shot any bad guys or eyes out, but I killed a few pigeons and blue jays with it. (My Grandpa Potter used to pay a nickel for every pigeon, so Grandma could make pigeon pie — no kidding.) Anyway, someone left my rifle outside in the rain overnight and it never quite recovered.
Until next time, get out — all of us here at Grouse Hollow wish you the best of the holiday season, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Enjoy.