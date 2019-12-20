Grouse Hollow Journal: Christmas movies provide entertainment

I see Bo go streaking and bounding about with his typical bull-in-a-china-shop abandon. Ellen offered to go outside and take care of our critters this morning. She just opened the kennel gate. After Bo and Gypsy, she will feed her birds, while I sit here snug in my heavy sweatshirt with a hot cup of coffee.

Bo is funny; he jumps in circles, shaking the ground when he realizes breakfast is in the immediate offing. I don’t know why, as he cleans up his chow faster than a shop vac. Our 15-year-old walk-on serial killer/farm cat seems to be getting on well. She keeps her fur in constant Halloween black cat mode, balled out to about the size of a soccer ball to insulate from the cold. She will not come inside, no matter what. I almost lost a limb when I tried to carry her in one icy morning. She lets us know just where she wants to have her breakfast, purring and leading the way, tail straight up. She spends much of her day in her cat house, a box in the garage set on a pet heat pad that keeps the temp around 45 — just like inside Bo’s dogloo in case you worry about our 100-pound kid in a gorilla suit.