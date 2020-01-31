Grouse Hollow Journal: Deer hunt discussion may turn to season dates, weather

The weather did go to heck in the middle of the gun season in 2019 — in some places. While I didn’t get out during the rut, the hunters here got a couple nice bucks, but weren’t seeing as many deer in general and there appeared to be plenty of deer around us.

The date of the opener does fluctuate. In 2016, the opener was Nov. 16, in 2017 it opened on the 18th; in 2018 it was the 19th; last year it was Nov. 23 and in 2020 it is scheduled for Nov. 21. The dates cycle with the calendar placement of Thanksgiving. As one can see, some seasons open a week later like 2019 did.

Some people complain about crossbow hunters and not enough bucks and even more, not enough opportunity to shoot a deer. I don’t know. Right now, if one does not include the handicapped and youth hunts, there are still 33 days to hunt deer with a gun.