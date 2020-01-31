Grouse Hollow Journal: Deer hunt discussion may turn to season dates, weather

In November of 2019, Ellen and I broke with tradition and stayed home for the gun deer season. On opening morning we fueled up with my favorite French toast casserole. We rode the four-wheeler up one of our logging trails and sat together in swivel hunting chairs placed the week before. We quietly enjoyed being out there, seeing several deer and a coyote, birds and a couple dozen crazy tree rats, uh, squirrels. We even put venison in the freezer as a bonus. We even were able to drive down to Burton to help boning out and processing some of the family’s deer and join them for a lunch of venison tenderloins fried in butter. It’s okay, your mouth should be watering.
Two months or so later, when hunters get together over a cold one, next to warm fireplaces, at the feed mill office, at the local service station, at schools, and other gathering places while the winds and ice and snow of winter encourage or pretty much force many of us inside. The talk always get to the deer hunt. “How’d ya do this fall?,” “Did you get your freezer filled?,” “Did your party kill any big bucks?,” ‘Whadya think of that new — you fill in the blank — rule change or law?” and so on. This winter the discussion may turn to the season’s traditional dates and the weather.
There are those who would add a week to the gun deer season a week earlier and keep it open through the traditional week of Thanksgiving. Their reasoning is that deer are still moving from the rut and the weather could be less of a factor. Perhaps.
The weather did go to heck in the middle of the gun season in 2019 — in some places. While I didn’t get out during the rut, the hunters here got a couple nice bucks, but weren’t seeing as many deer in general and there appeared to be plenty of deer around us.
The date of the opener does fluctuate. In 2016, the opener was Nov. 16, in 2017 it opened on the 18th; in 2018 it was the 19th; last year it was Nov. 23 and in 2020 it is scheduled for Nov. 21. The dates cycle with the calendar placement of Thanksgiving. As one can see, some seasons open a week later like 2019 did.
Some people complain about crossbow hunters and not enough bucks and even more, not enough opportunity to shoot a deer. I don’t know. Right now, if one does not include the handicapped and youth hunts, there are still 33 days to hunt deer with a gun.
I think I could support shorter deer seasons myself. My thinking is that if the seasons are tightened up, more hunters would be funneled into the woods on any given day to take advantage of the open season dates. When I first started deer hunting in 1972 down in Grant County, we had just three days — Saturday, Sunday and Monday before Thanksgiving to gun hunt. I can tell you, there were hunters out about. I have to admit that back then it was pretty terrific to see fresh deer tracks and beyond fantastic to see a deer. Killing one made for stories of legend told over and over at Bob and Inies or the Far Nuf.
I shot my first deer that year on opening morning and I have been hooked for the 48 years since. Statewide in 1972, over half-a-million hunters killed over 75,000 deer — over half of which were antlered bucks. My thinking is that shortened gun deer seasons could get more people in the woods, moving deer thus creating opportunity to at least see a deer. Keep in mind I am no expert and this is only my anecdotal evidence from back in the day.
I am good with the current gun season framework opening the Saturday before Thanksgiving and running for nine days. Some people are not.
Here are some ideas regarding deer hunting seasons I have heard expressed by any number of hunters and others in recent weeks:
-Don’t open archery or crossbow buck hunting until Oct. 1
-Don’t open archery or crossbow deer hunting until Oct. 1
-Close all hunting on the Monday and through the Friday before the gun deer opener
-Close all deer hunting on the Monday and through the Friday before the gun deer opener
-Consider a three-day any-deer or bucks only gun hunt in areas that don’t hold numbers of deer
-Consider keeping deer management units that are under hunted/harvested open for any deer until a set minimum number of deer have been registered or a cut off date has been reached
-Gone since 2016, return the back tag requirement to assist law enforcement and others and to keep those suspected of cheating honest
-Return to in-person registration for the same reason to keep those suspected of cheating honest
-Consider one buck harvest per year no matter what weapon or season is hunted
-Go away with group bagging of any but antlerless deer
-Close archery and crossbow seasons on the first Sunday of November—reopen after gun seasons have ended
-Require signs posted on MFL open lands and designating private lands along borders of MFL
-Do away with having to choose public or private lands
-Do away with having to choose counties when applying for permits
-Go back to registration of kills by the next day
-Allow and encourage deer committees to be able to divide counties up for management to deal with extraordinary circumstances like near the Coon Valley area in Vernon County and the Steuben area in Crawford County due to EHD mortality
-Allow the use earn-a-buck where the Cdac determines necessary
-Encourage/require hunters who harvest more than one deer, to get one tested for CWD
Until next time, get out — I urge you to think about your experience with the current hunting framework and rules and mark your calendars for April 13. Once again, the Wisconsin Conservation Congress and DNR annual fish and game hearings for Vernon County will be held at Viroqua High School. Our friend Mark Wadium hunted deer with his crossbow here last weekend. He saw eight deer including one big buck with antlers far outside its ears. He didn’t take a shot, as they deer were too far away from him. Anyway, there are a few of them out there. Enjoy.