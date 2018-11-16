Tomorrow some half a million blaze orange, yellow, and/or pink clad nimrods will take to the woods after whitetails, all the while adding $2.5 billion in economic stimulus to our state. Good, but better yet — for them at least, they will be making memories for themselves: memories of the planning and travel that often goes into the Wisconsin Gun Deer Hunt, memories of toasts to those who aren’t out there with them any more, memories of Friday night war councils around bonfires in hunting camp, or Friday night cards in hunting shacks or smokey crowded north country taverns, and—well you get the idea. With any kind of luck there’ll be memories of another frosty, clear opener sunrise, after a hearty breakfast after dreams of a first deer for some or a big buck others, memories of hot soup, cookies, jerky, or fried-in-butter venison tenderloin medallions, or worse your old Uncle’s bad jokes. There will be memories and new stories made in places with names like The Bench, Burton Hill, Witches’ Cave, the Creek Bottom, the Home Place, the Corner Woods, the Oak Stand, the Logging Road, the Grouse Hollow Path, the Berry Patch . . . I could go on.
I went deer hunting for the first time in the fall of 1972. After too many Blue Ribbons, my lifelong friend and college roommate talked me into buying a deer license just before midnight at the Far Nuf Tavern. The next morning, still a bit under the weather, I tagged along with Don and Roger Schnering. I was left off in the dark near some high line wires in Adrian Hollow. It was frosty cold, with some crunchy snow. Not long after daylight I heard a few shots across the hollow. Then a crunch crunch crunch coming closer. I shot my first whitetail, a nubbin buck, that morning with my dad’s single shot .16 gauge. I was hooked. (Oh, the first shots were taken by my future brothers-in-law Tom and Brian Hauk.) I couldn’t wait to tell my girlfriend. She listened and the she told me she shot an 8-pointer. She has been out shooting and out fishing me ever since.
I joined up with “The Hauk Bunch” in 1974 in a time when just seeing a fresh deer track was considered lucky and deserved a story. Fortunately, I had to marry in to get membership. Back then Uncles Mose, Walt, and Charles were the elders. The membership has been in flux ever since with people passing, starting their own family groups, moving away, hanging up their shootin’ irons, etc. Unless brother Tom comes from Arizona, I have the somewhat dubious distinction as the oldest member of our party again this year. The group’s numbers fluctuate from six to a dozen to maybe 18. The last few years have seen us fill our freezers with much venison, pretty consistently.
I remember years we only killed six deer on opening weekend, and at least one year when we butchered 22 deer on the Monday after opening weekend. I have had a number of dry years where the only deer I saw were on a four wheeler, in a truck or hanging in the meat cooler. Brother Dave Fure still skins all of our deer outside in a machine shed. After a few cuts, he uses an electric hoist and anchored chains to pull the hides off. We used to butcher outside in a cold shed too. We eventually moved into the warmer basement of the old farm house at Barb and Chuck’s. My how times have changed; today we butcher at Brother Bill’s shop in Burton. It has good light, a kitchen, and in-floor heat—even a large screen TV on one of the walls that hang heavy with trophies—memories of hunts gone by. The group used to do everything by hand and we still have to bone out the carcasses, but now we have a pro sized sausage maker and bag sealer among other modern meat machines. Our war council is hosted by Bill and Amy in the shop on the Friday night before, with hunters and hangers on and little kids and dogs floating through. Chuck and I go down for an hour maybe, older and wise enough to know that early dark thirty is bad enough without added pain- unlike the near zombies who stagger up for breakfast.
Anyway, in my 46 years of deer hunting, the official stuff has changed from hard copy back tags and licenses and metal leg tags to now all you need is a printed copy of your permit for whatever critter you are registering and a cellphone or a computer. CWD has become a huge issue — among the deer hunting community at least. If I have a critter to submit, I hope to have it tested this year.
If you’re so inclined, there are ample opportunities to have your deer checked for CWD for free. Remember to register your deer first and then drop it off for a test. Some taxidermists will sample your deer for you. There are also 24/7 kiosks that are set up as self-service 24/7 options for dropping off your deer head with a hand-width length of neck to be tested for CWD. Know, too, that the CWD tests are for research purposes. You can help to define the spread of the disease and help researchers learn more about the brain disease that threatens our deer herd. Even if your deer tests positive, the meat is perfectly okay to eat. Some say not to eat the spinal column areas or brain. Bone out the back strap and cut butterfly chops instead, for example.
For more information about the kiosks and the list of CWD testing sites in Vernon and Crawford counties, go to the Wisconsin DNR’s website.
Until next time, get out—as many of you know, I love stories. If you have a particularly good one, fun, harrowing, first deer, etc. please feel free to share them — and include photos maybe — with me by email at: grousehollow@gmail.com or by mail at: Greg Koelker, N2436 Proksch Coulee Road, Stoddard, WI 54658. I’ll try to work these stories in. Good luck hunters. Be safe, and be around to tell your stories for years to come. Also, with a year of so much to be thankful for, Happy Thanksgiving to all. The Big One is upon us. Enjoy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.