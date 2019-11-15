We had a fire here last week, metaphorically speaking that is. Some of our young friends had to have had a raging, rut kindled fire in their bellies to stand to hunt those cold mornings when the temps dipped close to the zero point. Still the payoff was a good one with at least four dandy bucks taken and others seen running with does in the early morning tundra like cold. I was not one of them. Several times we had young men pull in looking for the warmth of the house and to tell their stories.
Ellen and I went hunting too, in a manner of speaking anyway. Our washing machine wasn’t, and we needed a new one. Maybe you’d be surprised by how much laundry two people can pile up in a few days. After some surfing online and a trip with four stops looking at what was out there, we chose one, partly for the deal and mostly because of the salesperson, the former Kathy Granger, who had been a student of mine.
On Saturday morning, Ellen and our friends Cindy Sikorra and Kathy Cermak went out to breakfast and then did some hunting of their own, shopping Coon Valley shops for holiday stuff. As Kathy said, we just needed some girl time.
Feeling a bit of the fire, I went deer hunting. After the girls left, I took the F150 up the ridge and around to the back of our place. It felt good to be seeing our fields and woods from that side for a change. The crops are all off. I drove across a snow-covered picked soybean field to what we call “the downed barn,” a granary used back in the day. It is now a collapsed, overgrown landmark in our fields. El and I have occasionally taken a couple chairs up there to sit and pop a cork and just, well, just enjoy. There is a spectacular view of bluffs, Stoddard, and the river valley from this spot. I have often thought of building a small cabin on the spot just to be able to see more of the sunsets over the Mississippi. It could become a grand deer stand, too.
Anyway, after donning my camo — hooray! It still fits. I lugged my chair and crossbow a few hundred yards down into the woods by our Christmas tree meadow. I chose a spot where two trails meet to sit and hunt, or rather just take it in for the next two hours. I could hear traffic from far down the coulee and Hwy. 35, a siren, a barge chugging upriver, an engineer announcing his southbound train to Stoddard, Bo barking at something down at the house, and crows. The day before there had been gut piles left by successful deer hunters and the crows made their pleasure known in their usual raucous manner. I could see my breath, after my fogged over glasses cleared. I watched some chickadees, woodpeckers, and titmouse flit about, earning a living, and probably enjoying that is wasn’t 2 degrees out this morning. There are dead and dying ash trees all around, tall weed clumps, grasses, and multi-flora rose. Even with the cold, I could pick up the scent of cedar and pine.
I thought of many things, wondering how Ellen and the girls were doing, going to the dump later, watching the Badgers and Iowa in the afternoon, getting the outside basement steps un-tombed so we can get the new washing machine in the basement, family matters, my mom turning 89 the next day, and the fast approaching Big One. I got some much needed hunting stand time and pretty much beat back what fire was left in me for that morning anyway.
Anyway, I went back up to the truck around 11, stopping several times to turn and take in the view again. It don’t git no better.
Until next time, get out — we had breakfast with my mom and sister Carolyn and her husband Jamie at Ma’s Bakery in Bloomington on Sunday. The food was good and plenty. Afterwards, Mom was surprised by a small invasion of family at her home. The Leesers and Minks were well represented around the table. By the time the Packer game came on, we were playing euchre. Mom and Roger Mink beat me and Jamie — pretty good for them, as I cheat. With the cards I was getting you’d cheat, too. Anyway, we had and she had a good time. We’ll do it all over again next year! Enjoy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.