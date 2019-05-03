El and I haven’t been able to get much of any independent time from and for each other. Still things have changed for the better a bit. A couple of weeks ago, El went to the Retired Lab Lunch with our friend Marlene and had a great time. A couple days later, she told me to “just go” when I asked if she wanted to go turkey hunting with me. I did for a couple hours in the middle of the day. That evening — the Friday night before Easter — we discussed my going out before dawn on to hunt. She was OK with that.
Before dawn the next morning, I turned on the coffee maker and got Bo out to head off the dog alarm. I fed him and put him back in the kennel. Then I filled my coffee mug and grabbed an energy bar. The nearly full moon shone through the treetops in the west. I drove up the coulee around to the top of the ridge and out to our woods and fields. I saw at least 20 deer in the fields. While I pulled on my camo and boots, I sipped coffee — and listened. The air moved lazily. The sky was a crystal clear dark blue that was feathered into a pink haze all along the horizon. Up there on the ridge the almost full moon was shining brightly in the sky. I could make out details on the face of the moon with my Nikon binoculars. I sipped my coffee, breathed deeply, and just took it all in. The toms started to talk.
I slung Wilma, my .10 gauge single-shot turkey special, over a shoulder, left my coffee mug on the tailgate, and headed toward the Oak Stand where a tom was announcing to the world, “I’m up girls!” I hadn’t gone a 100 yards, when a tom gobbled much closer in the other direction. I did an about face.
The sun was just peeking through the treetops from the east when I crossed over a rise. Old Sol’s yellow sunrise framed me in shadow all the way across the cornfield. The image was kind of neat, but I decided to keep it for myself rather than stop to take a picture.
I scanned the edge of what I call The Corner Woods and chose a broad poplar tree as my ambush (and chair) point. While dodging some low-hanging limbs, I lost my balance and fell over backwards as I stepped over a downed log. My tailbone was the only casualty, I guess. I finally got set up against the aforementioned tree. After catching my breath, I tried calling a bit. There was an immediate response down in the hollow. I called again and the gobbler, well gobbled again. Then it became apparent it was coming closer. I put the call down and readied my shotgun. Two deer walked out in the field behind me in silhouette. The tom kept coming.
Haywire. That is, things went haywire when two hoot owls started vigorously hooting across the hollow from me. They kept it up for maybe 15 minutes. The tom I thought was coming in quit gobbling. I am guessing the jig was up.
I headed home, happy. The morning was memorable, more so than I hoped for.
Until next time, get out — Happy Birthday, Bo! He turns 1 on May 8. El and I got him a pet containment system so he can be out in the yard, not in the kennel for his birthday. I doubt he’ll appreciate it, but hopefully our neighbors, passing pedestrians, motorists and bikers will appreciate not having a big brown blur bounding out to greet them. Sadly, Bo has even become a juvenile delinquent dog, brought home in a squad car! I wonder where I went wrong. Lucky for him and me, our new neighbor Josh is the officer. Anyway, I turn 469 — in dog years — on May 9 myself; I am feeling every one of those years tonight after putting the in-ground wireless cable in the yard. Enjoy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.