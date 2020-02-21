Grouse Hollow Journal: Express your support for repealing the railroad trespass law

As we make our pretty much weekly trips up and down Hwy. 35 this winter, Ellen and I always keep a sharp eye out as to where the fishermen are. Lately, some are below the dams at Genoa and Lynxville, but most are recreating by angling through the ice in bays and sloughs. The dark side of this is that many of those ice fishermen broke the law; they trespassed to get to the water by crossing railroad property and tracks. I often get asked what ever happened to the River Rats for River Access. Well, RRRA is still out there. The law has not been changed. That said, recent happenings might result in changes. I got the following chronological history relating to the right of the public to step across the railroad right of way in Wisconsin from from Marc Schultz, of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress Mississippi River committee.
-Since 2006 when a provision in the state budget repealed 192.32 SS, members of the public have been denied the right to safely step across railroad right of way. A right that had been safely exercised by hunters, trappers, anglers and others in pursuit of outdoor recreation on public land and water for well over a century.
-In 2014 a provision in the state budget that would have restored this right was vetoed by then Governor Walker.
-In 2015 along the Mississippi River in Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota a concerted effort was made by railroad police to post trespass warnings and confront members of the public attempting to gain access to public land and water by crossing railroad right of way. In communities along the river, great concern was expressed by citizens to local and state elected officials about this loss of public access. That effort by the railroad continues today.
-Mississippi River users and community leaders began organizing in the spring 2015 with letters to legislators and media, as well as meetings with state and federal legislators. Work began on drafting a petition to Wisconsin legislators and the governor to restore this public right. Specific efforts were made to inform the public who used and valued the river about this loss of public access rights
-Wisconsin State Legislators, in 2016, proposed legislation to again restore the public right to step across railroad right of way. AB 879 received approval by the Assembly. A companion bill SB 734 was referred to the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee but failed to be given a hearing.
-River legislators held well-attended meetings in 2016 in river communities and received near unanimous support from the public to restore the right of the public to step across railroad right of way. People from local government, tourism, business, conservation, recreation, adjacent landowners and others attended the several meetings held in river communities. Several letters to the editor were published in local newspapers supporting the right of the public to step across railroad right of way. A letter from Congressman Kind from Wisconsin and Walz from Minnesota was sent to the BNSF railroad expressing serious concern with the loss of public access to the river because of railroad right of way restrictions.
-The April 11, 2016 WWC/DNR spring hearings had citizen resolutions introduced in eight counties to restore the right of the public to step across railroad right of way. They were approved in all eight counties by a vote of 473 yes 26 no. At the May 2016 WCC annual meeting in Manitowoc the resolution was advanced to the floor of the convention and passed unanimously. This loss of public access impacts the entire length of the Mississippi River in Wisconsin while statewide 121 DNR properties have reduced public access. Statewide public access to streams and lakes directly adjacent to railroad right of way is reduced or prevented.
-In the fall of 2016, several conservation organizations (Wisconsin Conservation Congress, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, Safari Club International and La Crosse County Conservation Alliance) distributed a petition statewide for the public to sign. The petition was to the Wisconsin Legislature and governor to restore the public right to step across railroad right of way. In February of 2017, these conservation organizations presented signed petitions with 5,000 signatures to legislative leaders and the governor.
-On Dec. 14, 2016, George Meyer of the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation and Marc Schultz of the La Crosse Conservation Alliance testified before the Natural Resource Board regarding the extensive statewide impact of the loss of the right of the public to step across railroad right of way. Statewide there are 121 DNR properties bisected by railroad right of way. Throughout the state where railroad right of way runs adjacent to public waterways or other public land access is negatively impacted. Along the Mississippi River, 134 traditional recreational sites are now not accessible without the public right to step across railroad right of way. Some in the government have put forth the idea of establishing dedicated crossings as a solution to this loss of access. Dedicated crossings are expensive, difficult to site and impractical in resolving the broad statewide need for adequate access to public lands and waters created when 192.32 SS was repealed in 2006.
-In 2019 there is again a concerted effort by a number of conservation groups to bring the issue of public access across railroad right of way to the attention of the governor and legislators. Some legislators have shown an interest in bringing up this legislative issue. It will take widespread and strong public support actively communicated by people to state elected officials to bring about action on this issue.
I understand that Gov. Evers said he would sign a repeal of the railroad trespassing law should it get to his desk. Well folks, here’s your cue. The vast majority of fatalities along railroad tracks happen at designated, flashing lights and bells crossings and most often drunks and/or suicides are the victims, not fishermen. Write your state legislators and please express your support for repealing the railroad trespass law to allow people who want to be able to reach obstructed resources by crossing directly over and back without fear of breaking a law.
Until next time, get out — as far as changing the railroad trespassing law I think we may be nearing a tipping point where a little civil disobedience mass action may be in order, but not until it warms up. Enjoy.