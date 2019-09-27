It’s the wee hours of Monday morning Sept. 23 as I tap this out. The temperature is a surprising and welcome 49 degrees. I can see a hungry serial killer curled up under the patio picnic table, while the chief of security is silently sitting tight in his dogloo.
The first morning of fall is just what one might expect. Cold, no relatively cold compared to humid and down right hot days of the last week. Things are damp from another shower during the night.
For several decades El and I have taken the first two weeks of October off from work (until I started teaching back in the late ‘80s) to enjoy this cool, usually drier time. We’d clean up the garden and yard, make some firewood, pick up a few hickory nuts and walnuts, and hunt small game and deer. Our sons learned how to identify game and tracks, and how to safely use rifles and shotguns, and then hunt squirrels. The boys reluctantly learned how to stack firewood during those halcyon fall days before November drew near.
Now they are in the west. Ben and his new bride, Christine can often see snow in the high country of the Rockies from their home. Mark can too, only the snow is on the peak of Mt. Hood in Oregon.
While the kids were here, it was tough to have much time to just visit. There was too much to do for the wedding, too much exhaustion all around, and people had planes to catch and such. Anyway, when we talk we can hear Mark’s excitement and nervous doubt through the phone. Like so many farmers everywhere, Mark is making ready for harvest. Farming anything is a gamble, a hope for the future that can be derailed by so many things. Right now, after not getting a drop of rain all summer in his part of the Willamette Valley, they are getting lots of rain that is a good news/bad news, causing the plants to fall over with wet weight and maybe getting moldy. Regardless of how much one did to prepare, the hemp harvest will come and will be what it it is.
In the mountains, Ben and Chris are back to work. Ben photographed a wedding on Friday last week and then had an engagement shoot on Saturday both up on Piney Lake, miles up a beautiful valley from Vail. While El and I are ramping down from all the excitement and preparation and clean up for their beautiful wedding, Ben and Chris are planning yet another reception on a friend’s ranch in October. The guests there will be camping. Regular readers may remember that my idea of roughing it is a hotel without a lounge, so we’ll wait to see the photos of this one.
Old Sol is slowly lighting up the ridge tops. We have things to do, including taking a friend in to get a procedure done this morning and then getting a second Shingrix shot for me and maybe getting into the saddle of the lawn tractor for the first time in two weeks later today.
Until next time, get out — with the big wedding day party all cleaned up and life pretty much back to normal, I feel a little like a balloon with the air leaking out. If only that air would take some pounds with it. Hunting seasons and good fishing should be part of the next few weeks. I can hear squirrels barking, crows and jays calling, and far away cattle lowing. It is Homecoming this week at De Soto, so El and I will be down on Friday for all the fun. Enjoy.
