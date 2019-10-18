I just got back from a short walk up the ridge road with Bo. I covered most of the half-a-mile to the top and back. Bo covered that and probably a couple miles more. I was warmed up but I was cold when I started out.
This last week was nice — when there wasn’t a gale trying to blow us on the rocks somewhere. Ellen and I and Bo put out a couple hunting blinds for us to use later this week. While we were gone forgot we had an appointment in Ellen’s pumpkin patch and were almost late. Charlie Brown and Linus, uh, OK not them, but a couple of our neighbors, Layla (first grade) and Eli (pre-pre-K) were on time. El and the kids and their mom checked out the patch and they picked two nice pie-sized pumpkins. Layla staggered out of the patch and said to me, “This is heavy. You carry it.” I couldn’t argue with her logic, so I did. Her little brother brought me his to carry too. Our friend Eli, the bow hunter, sort of knew their mom, Stefanie. Then Pat — not our usual Pat Kolbe, but another Pat pulled in who knows Stefanie’s husband, Josh, well. Small world.
We had another farm wedding this last Saturday. We drove down to Cassville to Ellen’s family farm. Her brother Bill has been working on renovating the old family hay barn into a venue. Jordan Fure, one of the Sister Squad’s sons, and his longtime friend Brooke Becwar were the test case, but not before there was a helluva lot of work. They cleaned up after nearly a century’s worth of pigeons and other birds. They hung lots of vintage-style lights and twinkle lights and swept out all of the hay and straw chaff. The guests sat on rows of rented chairs on three levels. Our niece Violet handed out programs and our nephew Griffin cleaned up nicely for the job of ring bearer. The service was all Jordan and Brooke, with pithy pledges and inside jibes to each other that pretty much adhered to the KISS principle we all learned so many years ago from Grandma Marge Hauk (Keep It Short and Simple).
The wedding was beautiful and memorable.
While we waited to congratulate the couple, my brother Del and his wife Sandy came by with their South Dakota grandkids, Hudson and Grace. Their parents, Christopher and his wife Laura went to Camp Randall to watch the Badgers spank Michigan State — 38 to 0. Back in the day, Del was one of the hangers on hooligans that hung out at Ellen’s family farm. He said he remembered as a kid having a BB gun in hand ducking El’s brother Brian’s shots from high up on the haymow above where we now stood. Not BBs today at least. Someone else asked what happened to the basketball hoop. We could see where it had been, but it was retired for the time being. A haymow serves a lot of purposes.
El and I got to hug Brooke and Jordan as they greeted people inside before we walked out into the cold wind.
Afterward, El and I drove around the area for awhile, thinking maybe of getting a cup of coffee or something a bit stronger while we waited for the Potosi Gardens to open their doors for the reception at 5 p.m. The Potosi Brewery Museum and Restaurant was packed, as was the Original Potosi Saloon. In the end, we parked in the Holiday Gardens venue lot and listened to and high fived our way through the Badgers lesson on how to play football.
We had a good time that night, seeing so many friends and relatives. Later we stayed with Carolyn, my baby sister and her husband Jamie in Cassville. The wind blew all night. I wanted to buy breakfast and we had a great one t at The Town Pump. We had ridden with them and when it came to the showdown with the check, I realized my billfold was in my jacket pocket in the back seat of our car back at their place. Thanks for the bed and breakfast kids. Hey, I did not plan that!
Afterward Jamie drove us down to see the high water at what is usually the town landing — now a paved lake, We could also see the ripped open end of the derelict Dairyland Power Company Stoneman station, now under destruction. It was sad. So many people made good livings there and so much power was produced.
El and I went to Lancaster for a visit with my mom at Orchard Manor. She enjoyed the wedding pictures of the barn I took.
We got home Sunday afternoon. On the road north, we listened to Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen extol the virtues of his team, while alternately jumping off the wagon to play the woe-is-me card.
Bo and I took the aforementioned walk up our ridge road. The wind had taken a break and there weren’t even any leaves falling that I noticed. There are animal tracks everywhere and Bo was all over that. Back at the ranch, I tossed a flying squirrel for Bo a bit. Warmed up from the walk up the hill, I took off my cap and gloves and left them on the picnic table while we played. Later, Ellen looked out the door and exclaimed, “What the heck are you doing?!” She went out and rescued my gloves and cap from Bo, well one glove anyway. Obladi—pups are gonna chew, as long as their people are gonna leave ‘em stuff to gnaw on. Glove shopping may be on the agenda next week.
Until next time, get out — barns are more and more popular venues for weddings. Ellen and I have been to a couple wedding receptions at barn venues and had one here at Grouse Hollow in September. El and I pondered this last week and came up with this verse:
It‘s Good to be Married in an Old Barn
by Ellen and Greg Koelker
Almost all old barns start out with a prayer and a party.
Almost all marriages start out with a prayer and a party.
A barn represents a promise to the future.
As a barn ages it is filled with life, sustenance, and care.
A marriage is a promise to the future.
A marriage is filled with life, sustenance, and care and unconditional love.
Good old barns last a long time and age with beauty and dignity.
Good marriages last a long time and never really age.
Our farm wedding was beautiful. The old tobacco shed helped with that, but Ma Nature maybe did more. The full Hunter’s Moon is just creeping up over the ridge to the south.
Enjoy.
