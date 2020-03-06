Grouse Hollow Journal: Flashback Friday - March 1991 reflections

Last winter, my mom gave me a huge bag full of my columns and other stuff from print in the Broadcaster. I found my first column in the Vernon County Broadcaster from March 1991. Next to It was a picture of my buddy Gordy Hierlmeier holding up a nice walleye. Our son Ben took that picture, most likely his first of many to go into print in one place or another. Anyway, it’s March and this is nearly three decades old, and no one mentioned in it is in witness protection, so here it is.
***
Outdoors by Greg Koelker (It was Outdoors for some years until then-editor Terry Noble let me change it.)
When Mary and Pete (Hollister) asked me if I’d like to write an “Outdoor Column” for the paper, I just about flipped. I have always wanted to be an outdoor hunting and fishing-type artist and/or writer, and here was a golden opportunity laid at my feet like a perfectly retrieved ruffed grouse. What more could I say? Well, actually I said I’d think about it. I did. Here goes...
Middle-school-age children are often called “tweens” (not little kids anymore, and not really teenagers but in between). I think maybe March is the “tweens” season of the year for outdoors enthusiasts. The weather can’t make up its mind what it’s going to do; rabbit hunting ended Feb. 28, and there aren’t really any hunting opportunities for a couple of weeks yet; ice fishing is disappearing: river fishing is only for the hardiest of souls; and even a casual hike in the woods is probably out because of deep snow or mud.
There are outdoor things to do in March. Although the ice is disappearing fast, on some of the lakes and Mississippi backwaters there is still plenty of “walking ice,” and the fishing has been pretty good. On Sunday the eleventh, I caught a nice mess of bluegills and a few crappies at Goose Island. The tip-up fishermen were also getting northerns and bass pretty regularly. It was a beautiful sunny day, and I watched several large V’s of geese fly over when I wasn’t pulling in a gill. There was some open water along the shore, so by the time you read this, it may be getting difficult to get on the ice. Bring along a set of hip boots or a plank. “Last ice” like “first ice” provides some of the year’s best fishing.
On the open water of the river, things are picking up. I haven’t got my boat out yet, but I drive by the Genoa dam twice a day, and there have been as many as thirty boats loaded with goose down-wrapped anglers trying for walleyes. I hear tell that some days (usually yesterday, as in, “you should-a-been here yesterday’) have been fantastic. For sightseeing, the increase in open water has drawn many bald eagles and seagulls. I’ve seen large flocks of migrating waterfowl on the river already too.
A drive in the country toward evening should provide for some outdoor entertainment of the whitetail type. The deer are bunched right now and are feeding in hay and corn fields that the sun has cleared. Believe this or not, I saw fifty deer in the space of a half mile along a country road one evening last week at about 5:30. My sons were with me, and they got a real kick out of that. Ben, who will take hunter’s safety this year, says his scouting is finished; he’s going to hunt there this fall.
My family and I will probably take an “antler walk” this weekend. Now that the snow is just about gone, deer antlers that were dropped off in January become fairly easy to spot in the woods. (If rodents haven’t gnawed them up yet.) Even if we don’t find any antlers, it’s an excuse to get out and see special places we haven’t been to all winter. There is a rough beauty in the bones of winter images in the woods that can only be enjoyed during this time of the year.
Well, I guess maybe there are plenty of things to do outdoors right now. Still, compared to the rest of the year around here, it just seems like March is slim pickens. Anyway, as the poet once said, “If winter comes, can spring be far behind?” Turkey hunting is around the corner. Morel mushroom hunting isn’t far off, and the opening of the inland fishing season is coming up. Meanwhile, I suppose I could cut some firewood... nah, I can still get on the ice.
***
Until next time, get out—I hoped you enjoyed this little walk down memory lane. Don’t forget to mark your calendar and attend the Annual Spring Fish & Wildlife Public Hearing and Wisconsin Conservation Congress county meeting on April 13.
Enjoy.