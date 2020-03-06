Grouse Hollow Journal: Flashback Friday - March 1991 reflections

There are outdoor things to do in March. Although the ice is disappearing fast, on some of the lakes and Mississippi backwaters there is still plenty of “walking ice,” and the fishing has been pretty good. On Sunday the eleventh, I caught a nice mess of bluegills and a few crappies at Goose Island. The tip-up fishermen were also getting northerns and bass pretty regularly. It was a beautiful sunny day, and I watched several large V’s of geese fly over when I wasn’t pulling in a gill. There was some open water along the shore, so by the time you read this, it may be getting difficult to get on the ice. Bring along a set of hip boots or a plank. “Last ice” like “first ice” provides some of the year’s best fishing.

On the open water of the river, things are picking up. I haven’t got my boat out yet, but I drive by the Genoa dam twice a day, and there have been as many as thirty boats loaded with goose down-wrapped anglers trying for walleyes. I hear tell that some days (usually yesterday, as in, “you should-a-been here yesterday’) have been fantastic. For sightseeing, the increase in open water has drawn many bald eagles and seagulls. I’ve seen large flocks of migrating waterfowl on the river already too.