Grouse Hollow Journal: Fresh snow brightens the landscape

The world changed overnight. An inch of new powder covers most all of the brown. The bird feeder is much more colorful, as cardinals and bluejays stand out against the mostly unbroken cover. Our red barn, tobacco shed and shop standout nicely against the snow too. Right now — Monday morning — there is no wind. I have to go out and meet with the head of security before he sets off the dog alarm. I don’t want to go out just yet. The coffee is hot and the kitchen is warm. Oh well, such is life.

The timing was fortunate for us last week. Our neighbors were selling walnut trees. I asked Paul to talk to the logger and the logger dropped by. I first met Ron Holte back 1995 when we walked the farm to see if there were logs to sell. He said in 20 years maybe. He was cutting walnut this year. Things were quick. The next day there were 36 logs at the bottom of our driveway, and the day after that they were gone. We didn’t have to lift a finger — except to cash the check.

The huge old walnut behind our tobacco shed that starred in Ben and Christine’s wedding ceremony, was loaded with walnuts this year. We looked at it but the trunk is split and not lumber quality, so it was spared. That will make a couple dozen squirrels happy.