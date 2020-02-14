Grouse Hollow Journal: Fresh snow prompts sledding memories

I remembered one of many similar winter mornings. I was slogging through a nearly silent snowstorm, dragging my long Flexible Flyer runner sled up the hollow into Grandpa’s pasture to our sledding hill. I was maybe 10 or 11. I stopped to catch my breath and there, the same silence — except for the “patter” of snow falling on canvas. I liked that feeling — then and now. I know I have stumbled into it often enough while deer hunting, ice fishing, hiking, or maybe in a break from moving snow or even stacking wood in the truck. I thought of, well, mostly of a time when I, like most kids, lived for a snow day or a blizzard. I thought of so many of our friends walking three quarters of a mile in deep snow to the top of Grandpa’s hill, only after first climbing up the bluff in town. I can still see Roy, Neal, Steve, Rick, Chuck, Don, Andy, Greg, Robert, and others, slipping through the barbed wire to the launch site at the top of the run. I remember we had a long — relatively speaking anyway — S-shaped run that had to first be shoveled or walked and stomped and ridden wide and smooth enough for our runner sleds. It took a little maintenance. I once — emphasis on once — even pulled two 5-gallon buckets with water on my sled from the milk house for using to ice up the straight away near the top. Not thought out well by engineering I can attest. When our friends the Bryhans visited from Lancaster, the girls, Rosemary and Diane, would have to tag along. I remember one time when Jimmy and my sister, Diane, rode down the hill together and instead of bailing out at the finish, they ended up going into the deep gorge/ditch at the bottom and crashing with lots of crying and yelling. They survived — barely. There were plenty of bloody noses and crash-related injuries and bruises by the end of most of those days. The sledding hill is still there, but after being livestock-less for many years, the path (like my memory sometimes), is getting overgrown.