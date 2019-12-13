Grouse Hollow Journal: Gift certificates are a good fit for outdoors types

I suggest that you consider a GC for some clothing. Your ODT can try on what he or she desires and it should fit. (Unless you are like me and things shrink every year.) A GC at some big kid emporium where your ODT can select his or her own, say, electric filet knife or fishing tackle would be good. I bet that most eyeglass places have GC, so your ODT could use it to choose some prescription shades or bench those old specs with some clear and maybe more stylish and useful reading glasses. A GC for outdoor specialists like taxidermists and gunsmiths and gun shops would be welcome I think. If you are going on a vacation, say that involves fishing or hunting or camping, a GC for all or part of a purchase at the mechanic or tire shop would benefit you all. A GC for a fishing or hunting guide would be welcome for sure. If most of the year, you wish your ODT would get more exercise or just get out of the house, a GC for a gym membership would maybe do just that. I always like GC’s to my favorite big kid toy store. Another benefit of this card is that it can drive the ODT crazy with all the choices, thus exercising their brain like Sudoku or some such. (Does anyone know how to do Sudoku?)